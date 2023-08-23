Jeep® Brand Vehicles Upfit by AEV Fuel the Passion of Off-road Enthusiasts With Enhanced Packages for Wrangler Rubicon and Now Wrangler Willys

Jeep® Brand Vehicles Upfit by AEV Fuel the Passion of Off-road Enthusiasts With Enhanced Packages for Wrangler Rubicon and Now Wrangler Willys

For new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) expands availability of upfit options to three packages: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II

For first time ever, AEV upfit packages available for Wrangler Willys

Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits by AEV, available for Wrangler Rubicon and Willys, offer AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

Level II upfit by AEV, with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, delivers the most capable Wranglers ever with 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches water fording, 50-degree approach angle, 33-degree breakover angle and 43-degree departure angle

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is expanding availability of upfit packages for the new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler.

Earlier this year, AEV upfitted a limited number of 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary models with their Level II package, boasting 37-inch tires and legendary levels of capability. Customer response was so enthusiastic that this package sold out in two hours.

Exclusive to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, AEV now offers three levels of upfit packages: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II. All upfit levels bring 35- or 37-inch tires to the Wrangler Rubicon and, for the first time, AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ upfits bring 35-inch tires to the already capable Wrangler Willys model.

"The additional AEV packages allow legendary Jeep 4x4 capability to be accessible to more Wrangler owners," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This array of upfit packages for the 2024 Wrangler gives off-road enthusiasts the ability to select the path that best suits their off-roading adventures."

These exclusive upfit packages, led by the Level II, create the most capable Wranglers ever.

Level II specifications:

14.2 inches of ground clearance

37.1 inches water fording

50-degree approach angle

33-degree breakover angle

43-degree departure angle

For the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, three upfit levels are available: Upcountry, Upcountry+ and Level II.

AEV Upcountry upfit (available on Rubicon and Willys):

AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit

AEV jack base

AEV ProCal

AEV Pintler wheels (satin black)

35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

JPP/Mopar flare extensions

JPP/Mopar spare tire relocation kit

AEV plaque

AEV Upcountry upfit MSRP: $7,476

AEV Upcountry+ upfit (available on Rubicon and Willys):

AEV EX front bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV non-winch cover plate

AEV 2.0-inch suspension kit

AEV jack base

AEV ProCal

AEV Pintler wheels (satin black)

35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

JPP/Mopar flare extensions

JPP/Mopar spare tire relocation kit

AEV plaque

AEV swing-gate badge

AEV front integrated off-road camera relocation kit

AEV Upcountry+ upfit MSRP: $11,599

AEV Level II Rubicon upfit (available on Rubicon):

AEV EX front bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV 7000 series lights

Warn Zeon 10-S winch

AEV trail camera relocation kit

AEV rear bumper

AEV tire carrier

AEV 2.5-inch DualSport suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks

AEV steering damper

AEV jack base

AEV ProCal

37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

AEV Savegre II wheels (satin black)

JPP/Mopar flare extensions

AEV plaque

AEV Level II badging

AEV Level II Rubicon upfit MSRP: $20,049

AEV Level II Rubicon 4xe upfit MSRP: $22,099 (includes 4.56 gear upgrade)

New 2024 Jeep Wranglers with AEV upfit packages will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers can place orders through their local Jeep dealer this month. Vehicles will ship directly from the Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for upfit, then to the customer's dealer of choice.

