insoundz Unveils Revive™: Next-Gen Generative AI Audio Enhancement

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- insoundz, a pioneering force in generative AI audio technology and recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, is excited to introduce its next-gen generative AI audio enhancement, Revive. This groundbreaking collection of audio enhancement solutions is poised to transform the content creation industry. Revive presents three cutting-edge features that elevate the quality of production, streamline workflows, and ignite artistic inspiration across various mediums such as podcasts, video content, and beyond.

3 Ways to Revive™ Audio with insoundz:

Revive™ WebApp:

Revive on the Web is a game-changing audio enhancement platform for content creation businesses and independent creators, eliminating the need for complex gear and editing expertise. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, it effortlessly removes unwanted noise, echoes, and distortions, enhancing production value. Experience restored clarity, richness, and balance, and easily download enhanced files for sharing, publishing, or enjoyment.



Revive™ Platform API Integration:

Revive Platform empowers content creation platform providers by elevating their service offerings to unprecedented heights through its exclusive API option. With a fully-automated audio enhancement API integration, Revive enables businesses to save both time and money. By integrating custom algorithms and offering flexible pricing options, Revive revolutionizes the delivery of a superior user experience while breathing new life into existing content.



Revive™ Container on Cloud:

Take control of audio enhancement with Revive Container deployed on the enterprise's cloud. This powerful tool runs on any cloud infrastructure, granting unmatched control on quality, latency, money, privacy and security. Say goodbye to external services, enhance large audio volumes using enterprises's cloud resources. Scale as needed, process efficiently, achieve outstanding results.

"We are thrilled to introduce Revive, a comprehensive suite of audio enhancement solutions for content creators and businesses," stated Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz. "Revive revolutionizes the way audio is produced, making it more accessible, efficient, and of unmatched quality."

Revive seamlessly integrates into popular content creation platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of creators and industries. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls ensure that users can leverage the power of Revive with ease.

Current customers include iHeart Media, Peech, Tavus, Altice and many more..

insoundz's Revive represents a significant leap forward in audio enhancement technology, empowering content creators, businesses, and educational institutions with unparalleled solutions for their audio needs.

For more information about Revive and to explore how insoundz is transforming the audio landscape, please visit www.insoundz.com.

About insoundz:

insoundz, a groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.

