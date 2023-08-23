Choice Hotels International Enables Members of Choice Privileges to Get Closer to the Action of their Favorite College Sports Team Through Its Second Season of College Sports Gameday Experiences in collaboration with LEARFIELD

Members can redeem points for 47 gameday experiences at 18 schools including Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) and LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology company in college sports, announced the second season of Choice Privileges Experiences kicks off today, enabling members of Choice Privileges to redeem points for exclusive college football and basketball gameday experiences during the 2023-2024 season. As Choice continues to reinvigorate its award-winning loyalty program to offer more earning and redeeming opportunities for members, the company is expanding on last year's Choice Privileges Experiences to include 18 total schools, 47 total redeemable experiences, Gold and Silver VIP Gameday opportunities and complimentary hotel stays for participating Gold VIP Gameday Experiences.

Choice Privileges members can see their favorite college teams in action through this year's experiences, which are redeemable on a first come, first serve basis and will range from 25,000 to 175,000 points. Members can earn points by staying at nearly all of the approximately 7,500 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories, including at more than 900 that are located within 30 miles of these schools. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. If members don't have enough points to redeem a particular experience, they can purchase Choice Privileges points through Points.com. Choice's family of brands range from upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to 4,000 midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

"During college football and basketball seasons, our hotels are filled with dedicated fans sporting their teams' colors and attending the games. With over 900 Choice properties located within 30 miles of each of these schools' stadiums and arenas, it was a no brainer to expand Choice Privileges Experiences to the locations where our guests are already traveling to see their favorite sports teams," said Julie Purser, Vice President, loyalty strategy and membership rewards, Choice Hotels. "Through these Choice Privileges experiences we're enabling our members to get closer to the gameday action so they can create memories with their families and friends to last a lifetime."

"We are excited that Choice Hotels has seen the value in connecting with the passionate and dedicated college fanbases that we represent and will be expanding its collaboration with our university partners for another term," said Roy Seinfeld, SVP Partnership Management at LEARFIELD. "With the first year of the program delivering thousands of new Choice Privilege members, we are confident that the 50% increase in the number of participating universities will expose new fans to the initiative and create additional engagement with Choice Privileges Experiences."

The Choice Privileges Experiences will offer members the chance to redeem the following gameday experiences during the 2023-2024 football season:

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas

University of Florida

Indiana University

University of Louisville

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

Oklahoma University

Ohio State University

Oregon State University

Penn State University

Rutgers University

University of Tennessee

University of Texas

Texas A&M

Wake Forest University

University of Wisconsin

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

