"TO BOLDLY GO" DOCUMENTARY ANNOUNCES NEW STAR TREK ALUMNI & PASSES 60% FUNDING GOAL ON KICKSTARTER

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kickstarter for To Boldly Go, the upcoming documentary spanning 60 years of Hollywood history as told via the filming locations of your favorite Star Trek episodes and movies, has just reached 60% of its goal! The project is the efforts of Writer/Producer Mark A. Altman, creator of The CW's hit docu-series, The Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982, and bestselling author of Star Trek, The Fifty-Year Mission, and his Inglorious Treksperts co-hosts Daren Dochterman (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition), and Ashley E. Miller (screenwriter, Thor, X-Men: First Class).

Quickly dubbed a "Project We Love" by Kickstarter, the campaign began at San Diego Comic-Con with much excitement that has been steadily gaining as the project still has two more weeks to go. That means backers still have time to support the documentary and grab exciting rewards in the process including exclusive enamel pins, challenge coins, autographed DVD and blu-ray discs, associate producer credits, and even set visits to actual Star Trek filming locations with cast and crew members!

Part travelogue, part history lesson, part Curb Your Enthusiasm, this epic documentary will feature stars, directors, writers, and producers of multiple Star Trek shows and movies talking about the locations and making of classic episodes throughout the 60-year history of Star Trek.

The film has been gathering an impressive crew of Trek personalities to offer insight to the exciting filming locations of years past including Terry Farrell, star of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, who will serve as host alongside the Inglorious Treksperts hosts Mark A. Altman, Daren Dochterman, and Ashley E. Miller. Joining them includes Laurence Luckinbill ("Sybok," Star Trek V: The Final Frontier), Cynthia Gouw ("Caithlin Dar," Star Trek V: The Final Frontier), J.C. Brandy ("Marta," ST: TNG "Tapestry"), Kirk Thatcher ("Punk On The Bus," Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home), Hazel Honeysuckle (Burlesque Superstar, Boldly Stripped), Doug Drexler (Oscar Award winning make-up artist), and more to be announced in the days to come!

With the landing party amassed, expect to see the crew visit legendary locations such as Vasquez Rocks (the scene of the epic Gorn battle in Arena, as well as multiple Star Trek episodes and movies), The Valley of Fire (Star Trek Generations), Bronson Caves (multiple Star Trek episodes and movies), Trona Peaks (Star Trek V), The Titan Missile Museum (Star Trek: First Contact), Calloway Vineyard and Winery ("All Good Things"), Brandeis-Bardin Institute (Star Trek VI), and many more!

"'To Boldly Go' is not just a documentary," says Altman, "it's a voyage of discovery. It's a time machine that takes viewers back to the making of some of the most iconic television and movies in pop culture history, and this Kickstarter gives fans a chance to be a major part of this project from its inception through completion and take fans on the ultimate road trek."

Partnering on the Kickstarter is Michael S. Broder, CEO of GalaxyCon, who added, "We've partnered with the Treksperts because of their unique knowledge and similar mission to celebrate fandom. We are assisting the effort with marketing efforts, and producing unique rewards for the campaign in order to help fans feel a part of this mission to bring To Boldly Go to life."

Fans will have the opportunity to back this project on Kickstarter and receive some amazing exclusive merchandise and experiences such as their very own Ernie, the Pet Vasquez Rock, exclusive collectible pins and postcard sets, one-of-a-kind excursions to filming locations with legendary Star Trek celebrities, crew jackets, credits in the finished film, and an invite to the premiere! Backers have until September 5th to contribute to this unique documentary project by visiting the Kickstarter website at makethetrek.com.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

MARK A. ALTMAN, was hailed by The Los Angeles Times as "the world's foremost Trekspert" and is author of the bestselling "The Fifty Year Mission" oral history of Star Trek volumes, writer/producer of FREE ENTERPRISE, the definitive movie about Star Trek fandom starring WILLIAM SHATNER and ERIC MCCORMACK, co-host of one of the most successful Star Trek podcasts ever, INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS, and a respected TV showrunner & writer/producer (Pandora, The Librarians, Castle) and executive producer. He recently wrote and produced the acclaimed docu-series, GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982, for The CW.

DAREN DOCHTERMAN, associate producer and visual effects supervisor for the beloved STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE – DIRECTOR'S EDITION and one of the industry's top concept artists for such shows and movies as PICARD, VOYAGER, WESTWORLD, MASTER & COMMANDER, and more. He is also the co-host of INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS.

ASHLEY E. MILLER, showrunner for Netflix's DOTA: DRAGON'S BLOOD, screenwriter of THOR and X-MEN: FIRST CLASS, and a co-host of INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS!! He has also been a writer/producer for such shows as FRINGE, GENE RODDENBERRY'S ANDROMEDA, BLACK SAILS, and TERMINATOR: THE SARAH CONNOR CHRONICLES.

INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS is the hit Star Trek podcast featuring hosts MARK A. ALTMAN, DAREN DOCHTERMAN, and ASHLEY E. MILLER. Every Friday, the Treksperts explore a diverse array of subjects in the Star Trek Universe as well as occasionally Trek adjacent franchises such as Space: 1999, The Orville, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and more. The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast providers.

MICHAEL S. BRODER (Executive Producer) is the President and Founder of GalaxyCon LLC., the premiere independent organizers of geek and pop culture events, under the GalaxyCon, Animate!, and Nightmare Weekend brand names, with events in Raleigh NC, Richmond VA, Columbus OH, Austin TX, San Jose CA, and Des Moines IA. In addition to live events, GalaxyCon is a leader in celebrity private signings, virtual meet and greets, and autographed memorabilia. www.galaxycon.com

