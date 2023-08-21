Code Ninjas Launches Groundbreaking Prodigy Program with Microsoft MakeCode

Partnership Includes Chance for Students to Win Free Trip to Microsoft Headquarters on Sept. 29

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world leader in kids' coding education, is excited to announce the launch of the Prodigy Program, a pioneering enrichment education initiative and their first partner in the program, Microsoft MakeCode. As part of the launch of the new program, seven lucky Code Ninjas student will have the chance to embark on an all-expense-paid trip to Seattle, Washington, and enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the renowned Microsoft Headquarters (AKA Minecraft HQ!) on September 29th.

The Prodigy Program is a first-of-its-kind in the field of enrichment education and provides a unique opportunity for the students at Code Ninjas, known as Ninjas, to delve behind the scenes of the world's leading technology and gaming companies. This program not only equips these Ninjas with robust coding skills but also offers an in-depth understanding of the real-world tech industry. As part of the launch, Code Ninjas will grant the lucky winners an extraordinary chance to explore Microsoft's Garage, a hub of innovation where tech professionals collaborate on cutting-edge projects, along with visiting Microsoft's Company Store and Visitor Center and enjoying lunch at the Commons. Ninjas will meet the Microsoft Minecraft team, engage in conversations with other tech professionals including the XBOX, Bing and AI teams.

"Our partnership with Microsoft MakeCode underscores our commitment to providing our Ninjas with the best resources and experiences," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of Code Ninjas. "We aim to inspire and prepare our Ninjas for the tech-driven world of tomorrow."

As the inaugural partner, Microsoft MakeCode will expose Prodigy Program participants to an enriching curriculum covering various topics from game design to hardware programming. The curriculum ensures that the Ninjas are not only equipped with the technical skills needed to excel but also gain first-hand insight into the workings of a global tech giant.

"Partnering with Code Ninjas on the Prodigy Program perfectly aligns with our mission to empower the next generation of technology creators and innovators," said Jaqueline Russell, Program Manager of Microsoft MakeCode. "We're eager to see what these young minds will create and contribute to the world of technology."

Applications for the Prodigy Program are now open, and selections will be made by the individual Code Ninjas centers across the nation. All eligible winners must be full-time, active students of Code Ninjas by August 31, 2023. For more information and to apply, visit the Prodigy Program application page at https://forms.codeninjas.com/prodigy.

At Code Ninjas kids learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social learning environment where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Code Ninjas offers kids the opportunity to dive into fun, challenging, and rewarding projects and activities that will engage them with knowledge and bring out skill sets they never knew they had. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis™ and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up CREATE. Younger kids are able to take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into our leaders of the future.

About Code Ninjas

Code Ninjas is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids' coding franchise with tens of thousands of students at nearly 400 locations in 3 countries. Its game-based curriculum fuels creativity, and critical thinking skills, and prepares children for success and fun in the tech-driven world.

About Microsoft MakeCode

Microsoft MakeCode brings computer science to life for all students with fun projects, immediate results, and both block and text editors for learners at different levels.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

