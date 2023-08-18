Maserati MCXtrema: The Trident's New Racing Beast, Unveiled at Monterey Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 18, the unique and exclusive stage of The Quail – where every summer, connoisseurs and enthusiasts from all over the world gather on the Monterey Peninsula to celebrate outstanding automotive design and engineering – hosted the world première of Maserati's new creation: MCXtrema, a veritable "beast" designed for the track – with no type- approval to be driven on the road – is ready to unleash 730hp of power, enclosed in a design as refined in the harmony of its lines as it is disruptive, in terms of the audacity of its forms.

The Trident's new creature has been conceived as being out of the box: only 62 units of this limited- edition super sports car have been produced, dedicated to a selected, highly discerning clientèle in terms of performance, and sophistication of design, luxury – all the hallmarks of a 'Made in Italy' product – and extreme driving experience.

Presented as the Modena-based brand's most powerful track car, the Maserati MCXtrema is a courageous and exceptional car from all points of view, designed for the purist collectors and for loyal customers of the brand, who wish to add a new "toy" to their garage that can swallow up the kerbs of the most exciting tracks during private tests.

This latest creation from the Italian luxury brand stems from the creative and engineering partnership between Centro Stile and the Maserati engineering team; it reflects the desire to create a racing car capable of passing on the legacy of the glorious Maserati MC12 in the world of competition, to inspire the Trident's future racing production.

In the words of Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: "Maserati MCXtrema was created with the aim of offering an incredibly exclusive product that can set a new paradigm for our track cars. The project is dedicated to a selected clientèle who are particularly attentive to distinctive details, ranging from the most refined and innovative design to exceptional performance. MCXtrema embodies the sporting spirit typical of Maserati's DNA, a declaration of a new pathway for our brand, devoted to superlative manufacturing and able to stand out in the world of luxury engine production with uncompromising performance."

