Detroit Auto Show and Shinola Announce New Partnership - Shinola's New Timepiece is Official Countdown Clock of the Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show and Shinola Announce New Partnership - Shinola's New Timepiece is Official Countdown Clock of the Detroit Auto Show

Shinola's new Canfield Speedway Lap 06 timepiece will countdown to the start of the highly anticipated Detroit Auto Show on NAIAS.com

Shinola will debut the Lap 06 timepiece at the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children's charities, on September 15

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Detroit Auto Show and Shinola announced a new partnership, bringing together two iconic Detroit brands. Less than one month away, Shinola's new Canfield Speedway Lap 06 clock face will countdown the days, hours, minutes and seconds to the start of the highly anticipated Detroit Auto Show on NAIAS.com. The Detroit Auto Show runs from Sept. 13 - 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

(PRNewswire)

Built in Detroit, Shinola will debut its new Canfield Speedway Lap 06 timepiece at the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children's charities, on September 15 at Huntington Place. There will be exciting elements involving the Lap 06 at Charity Preview, as well as opportunities with Shinola Hotel.

"We started a watch factory in Detroit 10 years ago because this city knows how to make things," said Awenate Cobbina, CEO of Shinola. "The Detroit Auto Show celebrates that same grit and know-how; we are proud to partner with this historic and exciting event this year. We will provide a sneak peek of the new Canfield Speedway Lap 06 at the Charity Preview to benefit their children's charities."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Shinola, an iconic Detroit brand that brings an exciting energy to the Detroit Auto Show," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.

The Canfield Speedway collection debuted in 2021 as a testament to racing's "golden era" in the 50s and 60s. This automatic chronograph features a vintage racing-inspired tachymeter that measures the speed of a vehicle over the distance traveled. The Canfield Speedway Lap 06 timepiece comes with a 44mm brushed stainless steel case and a perforated leather strap.

Every Shinola watch is handcrafted with Swiss and imported parts by artisans working in the historic Argonaut building in midtown Detroit. Celebrating a decade in business, Shinola now employs about 400 people, operates 21 retail locations in the U.S., and partners with several American companies to create a line of products intended to last for generations. To date, there have been more than 1.2 million Shinola watches built in Detroit.

The Detroit Auto Show returns this year with a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track that will feature a wide range of EV vehicles. The show also includes a first-time, two-day Mobility Global Forum that will spotlight leading voices in the mobility space, including top officials from industry and government. AutoMobili-D, the show's technology showcase, presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, will feature startups, technology companies and leading universities.

Media registration is now open at naias.com/media. Public Show, Technology Days and Charity Preview tickets are on sale now at naias.com/buy-tickets. Entertainment for the black-tie gala will be announced soon.

Visit naias.com for the most up-to-date show details, including press conference schedules, show times, ticket prices, hotel information, entertainment updates and what not to miss at the show.

ABOUT THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW:

The Detroit Auto Show is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world and a showcase for emerging technologies. The iconic show features brand-defining vehicles, product ride-and-drives and dynamic experiential activations. The event includes: Media Day, an opportunity for automakers and industry suppliers to debut new products and technologies; Technology Days, a chance to preview emerging mobility technologies and engage with innovators; Mobility Global Forum, a two-day symposium on mobility trends and new technologies; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Charity Preview, a signature fundraising gala for children's charities; and the Public Show, a nine-day mobility and community celebration. For more information, visit naias.com.

ABOUT SHINOLA DETROIT:

Born in Detroit, Shinola is a design brand with an unwavering commitment to crafting lasting products, from watches to leather goods and hotel. Celebrating a decade in business, Shinola represents timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship with products and stories that inspire people to live well and be confident in a style that is uniquely their own. To learn more, visit www.shinola.com.

DATES FOR THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW:

Media Day, Wednesday, Sept. 13

Technology Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14

Charity Preview, Friday, Sept. 15

Public Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24

Press Contact:

Heather George, hgeorge@loviogeorge.com

Sara Campbell, scampbell@loviogeorge.com

Shinola's Canfield Speedway Lap 06. On Sale in September. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shinola