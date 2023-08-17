TD Auto Finance Ranks Highest in National Non-Captive Prime Credit Dealer Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., received the highest ranking in Dealer Satisfaction among National Non-Captive Lenders with Prime Credit, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction StudySM.

TD Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 878 out of 1,000 in the non-captive national prime credit segment from J.D. Power, 114 points ahead of the segment average. In addition, TD Auto Finance scored highest in all five factors measured by the study: Funding Process, Credit Staff Relationship, Finance Provider Offerings, Sales Representative Relationship and E-Contracting Process.

"At TD Bank, we pride ourselves on delivering legendary service, advice and guidance to all of our customers," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance. "To win four years in a row demonstrates an unwavering commitment to keeping the customer at the center of every decision and I couldn't be prouder of the TD Auto Finance team for their incredible, continued success."

The 2023 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 3,500 auto dealer financial professionals. The study, which was fielded April - May 2023, measures auto dealer satisfaction in five segments of lenders: captive premium –prime; captive mass market–prime; non-captive national–prime; non-captive regional–prime; and non-captive sub-prime.

"I want to thank each and every one of our dealers who took the time to provide feedback," said Andrew Stuart, President and CEO of TD Auto Finance. "It's an honor to receive the highest ranking again, but it's even more important to understand dealer expectations, so we can continue to improve upon the products, services and processes we need to be successful together in today's market."

Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details about the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction StudySM.

About TD Auto Finance

A division of TD Bank, N.A., TD Auto Finance is the 6th largest Bank Auto lender and the 11th largest overall auto lender in the U.S. Market. TD Auto Finance provides financing for over 1.1 million consumers and over 6,800 franchised dealerships across the U.S. Product offerings include indirect retail financing and commercial financing.

TD Auto Finance is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with locations in Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.td.com/us/en/commercial-banking/industry/auto-finance.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

