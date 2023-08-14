New Asset Care Digital Sales Experience to Transform the Advisor-Client LTC Discussion

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®, in collaboration with Ensight, the leading life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity digital sales acceleration platform, is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind offering that will promote stronger LTC planning conversations between clients and financial professionals.

(PRNewsfoto/OneAmerica) (PRNewswire)

OneAmerica®, Ensight™ Team Up to Encourage Better Long-Term Life Planning

The new Asset Care Sales Story experience will turn coverage options into LTC solutions through the creation of personalized stories for clients. This will ensure that both the client and financial professional have an opportunity to understand all potential solutions and make the best choice. With nearly 70 % of individuals aged 65 and older needing some form of LTC services in their lifetime, according to the Administration for Community Living,1 this new storytelling capability creates an opportunity for meaningful conversations.

"We're proud to take the lead on the crucial issue of long-term care planning," said Jeff Levin, vice president, Care Solutions Distribution at OneAmerica. "It's very clear that clients expect to be having conversations about LTC with their financial advisors, but that's not happening enough. By leveraging Ensight's sales story platform, more people will receive the information they need to make an informed and educated decision regarding LTC planning and be financially secure in their future."

A recently released study conducted by OneAmerica and Hanover Research revealed that LTC planning is often neglected, or in many cases avoided entirely, as a discussion topic between clients and their financial professionals. The research discovered that only 54 percent of the financial professionals surveyed are having a LTC planning conversation with their clients. It also found that 21 percent of financial professionals have never offered LTC coverage and 25 percent offered it at some point but no longer do.2

The OneAmerica collaboration with Ensight and use of Ensight's sales story platform with financial professionals and consumers is yet another industry first, following innovations including the genesis of joint benefits in the early 2000s and creation of the first, and still only, asset-based lifetime LTC benefit option for consumers.

The new Ensight-based Asset Care Sales Story experience will become available to distribution partners beginning Aug. 14, 2023.

CONTACTS:

Zach Osowski

OneAmerica PR Manager

zach.osowski@oneamerica.com

Matt Essick, Chief Marketing Officer, Ensight Inc.

(619) 430-0587, messick@ensightcloud.com

About OneAmerica

A national provider of insurance and financial services for 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-OneAmerica.

About Ensight™

Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 600 life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/

Ensight and Hanover Research are not affiliates of OneAmerica and are not OneAmerica companies.

1 "How Much Care Will You Need?" 2/18/2020. https://acl.gov/ltc/basic-needs/how-much-care-will-you-need

2 "Study Finds 46% of Financial Professionals Don't Recommend LTC" 6/29/2023. https://www.oneamerica.com/newsroom/news-releases/study-finds-46-percent-of-financial-professionals-do-not-recommend-ltc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneAmerica