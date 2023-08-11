Roan Holdings Group Co. Provides Industrial Operation Services that Help Launch the Yangtze River Delta Energy Storage International Research and Development Center and Energy Storage Battery Super Pilot Line

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Roan" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: RAHGF and RONWF), a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operations and capital market services in China, with a focus on the new energy, new materials, and semiconductor industries, announced today that Roan has assisted Yangtze River Delta Energy Storage Technology Group Co., Ltd ("Delta Energy Storage") in establishing the Yangtze River Delta Energy Storage International Research and Development Center (the "Delta International R&D Center"), which has developed a state of the art "Super Pilot Line" for the development of new energy storage batteries. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Roan's "whole process, whole life cycle" industrial operation services provided to Delta Energy Storage.

The Delta International R&D Center aims to attract talent from various related sectors including, new energy battery material sciences, equipment technology, structural formulations and system integration and anticipate to staff core technicians from some of the most notable organizations in the international battery industry space. It also aims to cooperate with well-known domestic institutes and industry-leading foreign institutes. The Delta International R&D Center plans to research and study new battery products, develop material systems in connection with the battery sector, develop technological service offerings, advance the verification and testing of battery products, and develop information management systems. The Delta International R&D Center consists of four major research and development institutes which are the Battery Material Research Institute, the Battery Product Technology Research Institute, the Energy Storage System Research Institute, and the Energy Storage Battery Equipment Research Institute. These institutes are expected to provide robust support and serve as a backbone to the production bases in the future.

The "Super Pilot Line" project for energy storage batteries was built by Delta Energy Storage, with a total investment of RMB 210 million and a production capacity of 0.7GWH, and is compatible with three forms of battery products and material technologies (square, cylindrical, and soft pack). This project stands out among similar projects in China due to its combination of large construction investment, significant production capacity, comprehensive product layout, and well-developed facilities. Furthermore, the Super Pilot Line has an international leading research and development center and world-class manufacturing team. The principal research of the Super Pilot Line is intended to utilize research and development expertise from experts in leading international battery companies and to focus on battery product development, material system development, production technology service, testing and verification, and information management. Delta Energy Storage's product development plan includes various energy storage battery products, such as lithium iron phosphate, lithium titanate, sodium ion, and solid state batteries.

Mr. Junfeng Wang, the Chairman of Roan, commented: "We are very excited to collaborate with Yangtze River Delta Energy Storage Technology Group Co., Ltd to establish the Delta International R&D Center and the energy storage battery "Super Pilot Line" project. This represents one of the most significant achievements for Roan industrial operation services in Jiaxing. It once again demonstrates the ability of Roan to aggregate industrial operation resources, coordinate business integration and operations, and excel in marketing. It validates the advantages of Roan's "whole process, whole life cycle" industrial operation services n and lays a solid foundation for the development of industrial projects in the future."

"After signing the investment cooperation agreement with the Jiaxing government in June 2022, Roan adhered to technology-driven development strategy. Roan attracted and recruited top international talents to assist Delta Energy Storage and supported Delta Energy Storage to build an international research and development team with core technicians from leading international battery companies. Additionally, Roan also helped Delta Energy Storage to establish research and development institutes in Jiaxing and Hangzhou, respectively and plans to partner with Delta Energy Storage to develop an additional research and development institute in Sendai, Japan. In the past three months, Roan has worked together with various construction enterprises, equipment vendors, and project teams to build the domestic leading energy storage battery "Super Pilot Line" project for Delta Energy Storage with efficient construction speed and excellent construction quality as guiding standards. Under Roan leadership, Delta Energy Storage attracted over 100 upstream and downstream supply chain enterprises to participate in the Super Pilot Line project kick-off event, and signed contracts with a number of important domestic energy enterprises."

"The achievement of this industrial operation services project between Roan and Delta Energy Storage in Jiaxing has strengthened our confidence in the Company's ability to consistently and steadily achieve positive economic returns in the industrial operation business. As the project continues to advance and gain market recognition, we believe that our industrial operation services will demonstrate sustained growth in service and operations revenue and investment returns. This performance will deliver favorable financial returns in the future for our shareholders."

About Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC Pink: RAHGF and RONWF) is a comprehensive solution provider for industrial operation and capital market services. Adhering to the platform strategy of "cross collaboration, technology empowerment, sustainability and stability, and combination of operation and finance resources", the Company's services focus on the new energy, new materials, and semiconductor industries. At the same time, the Company focuses on the application of innovative technologies in the consumer industry with respect to financial consumption, cultural and tourism consumption, and great health ecosystem. Roan aims to provide comprehensive solutions and supporting services for diversified institutional and local government clients across the entire industry chain. Roan has operational headquarters in Hangzhou, and subsidiaries in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Shaoxing and Tianjin. For more information, please visit: www.roanholdingsgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "projected, "predict," "forecast," "could," "should," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of such statements include the aims, plans, and product development plan of the Delta International R&D Center; the expertise that the Super Pilot Line is expected to attract and utilize and its intended focus; the expectation that the four institutes comprising the Delta International R&D Center will provide robust support and serve as a backbone to the production bases in the future; our view that the Delta International R&D Center collaboration and project validates the advantages of Roan's "whole process, whole life cycle" industrial operation services and lays a solid foundation for the development of industrial projects in the future; our plans to partner with Delta Energy Storage to develop an additional research and development institute in Sendai, Japan; our confidence in our ability to consistently and steadily achieve positive economic returns in the industrial operation business, our belief that our industrial operation services will demonstrate sustained growth in investment returns, service revenues, and market operation gains, with such performance to deliver favorable financial returns in the future for our shareholders.. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations of the future performance of the Delta International R&D Center and Super Pilot Line and their impact on the Company, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Examples of such risks include whether there will be adequate industry demand to utilize the Delta International R&D Center and Super Pilot Line and whether they will be adequately supported and attract the talent they need to be successful, whether Delta Energy Storage will have the opportunity, desire, and capability to collaborate with the Company on the Sendai, Japan project , whether Delta International R&D Center will achieve its research and manufacturing goals; whether we can successfully capitalize on the success of the Delta International R&D Center and related projects to market our services to other similar enterprises, whether there is continued demand for the Company services in the battery production sector or the new energy manufacturing sector at large, whether the general economic conditions in China will adversely affect the Company's ability to stay competitive in the domestic Chinese market, and whether the Company's industrial operation services will achieve positive economic returns and even if they do so, will that increase the Company's revenues and profits and will such increase lead to higher stock price ands and stockholder value. You should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

