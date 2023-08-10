Serve Robotics Inc. Announces Go-Public Transaction and $30 Million Financing to Support Scaling of Robotic Delivery

New Financing brings total capital raised to $56 million since starting in 2021

Participation from strategic investors, including Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber") and NVIDIA, will support deployment of up to 2,000 new AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, Inc. ("the Company" or "Serve"), the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced raising an aggregate of $30 million in financing, bringing the Company's total funds raised to over $56 million. Concurrent with the raise of new capital and conversion of existing convertible notes (the "Financing"), Serve also completed a reverse merger with Patricia Acquisition Corp. ("Patricia"), a public Delaware corporation, whereby Serve became a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia. Following the transaction, Patricia changed its name to Serve Robotics, Inc. and will continue the historic business of Serve.

The Financing was led by existing investors, including Uber, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Wavemaker Partners, with participation from new investors Mark Tompkins and Republic Deal Room. The transaction was sponsored by Montrose Capital Partners. Network 1 Financial Securities (as consulted by Intuitive Venture Partners) and Aegis Capital Corp served as co-placement agents.

Uber Vice President of Delivery and Head of Americas, Sarfraz Maredia has joined the Company's board, effective July 31, 2023.

This Financing enables Serve to enter new markets across the United States and further advance its industry-leading, AI-powered mobility platform. The company will also begin scaling up its robotic fleet to meet massive and rapidly-increasing customer demand for last mile automation, including fulfilling its commercial agreement to deploy up to 2,000 robots with Uber Eats.

"We're thrilled that our core strategic partners Uber and NVIDIA continue to back Serve as we work to bring sustainable, autonomous delivery to every doorstep in the next five years," said Dr. Ali Kashani, Co-founder and CEO of Serve. "Serve's delivery volume has grown over 30% month-over-month on average for the past 18 months. Becoming a public company provides broader access to capital, supporting our continued growth as we ramp up our partnership with the world's largest food delivery platform and expand other enterprise partnerships."

About Serve Robotics, Inc.

Serve is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The Company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions robots that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Six years later, the company's self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off from Postmates as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com , follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram , or apply to join our team on LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

