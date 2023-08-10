Lucid Software Launches APIs and Developer Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced the launch of its latest APIs and developer platform, which will enable Lucid users and partners to better streamline their workflows by creating, publishing, and distributing their apps and integrations within the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite. Top partners utilizing the APIs and developer platform at launch include Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Notion.

"Our APIs and developer platform empower users and partners to build and deliver powerful, customized solutions for their teams and customers, further increasing efficiency and reducing context switching across apps," said Dan Lawyer, chief product officer at Lucid Software. "Today's teams need solutions that cut through the complexity and work where they work. By utilizing our latest APIs, users and partners will be able to leverage Lucid to strengthen existing workflows with the power of visual collaboration, enabling them to more quickly achieve alignment and accelerate innovation and productivity."

Users can customize Lucidchart and Lucidspark to their use cases and bring visualization into their workflows by using the developer platform to build, test and distribute apps and integrations to their teams. Users will also be able to tap into the vast resources of Lucid's extensive worldwide user base, which boasts over 60 million users, by easily sharing their apps and leveraging the creative output of other users.

The newest iteration of APIs will allow developers to create custom shape libraries, bidirectional data integrations and auto-visualizations to accommodate a wide array of use cases. This update builds upon already available functionality, such as embedding Lucid docs in other applications and managing access to docs and folders. Users can also import their own assets into Lucid (like links, photos and videos) to clarify complexity.

Examples of ways partners are already leveraging these features include:

Salesforce: Users can easily customize templates, charts and projects in the Salesforce shape library in Lucidchart to standardize documentation across the company.

Slack : Slack's open and extensible platform makes it easy for users to quickly create, access and share Lucid visuals without ever leaving Slack.

ServiceNow: Users can automatically generate Lucidchart diagrams from their ServiceNow® Application Portfolio Management (APM) data to quickly visualize and understand areas for optimization across an application portfolio.

Notion: Lucid documents can be directly embedded, viewed and shared in Notion so that teams can keep their visuals and context all in one place.

Headroom: Users can hold AI-powered meetings directly in Lucid to transition from brainstorming to decision-making without leaving the platform.

Streamline: Users can access Streamline's extensive library of icon and illustration sets directly in Lucid to add beautiful and consistent imagery to boards and diagrams.

Rewatch: Rewatch videos can be shared directly into Lucid documents so users can capture, share and retain knowledge asynchronously.

The launch of Lucid's new APIs and developer platform, along with powerful data-driven visuals and existing advanced customizations and integrations , further enables users and developers to quickly build advanced workflows for their teams and get more done faster. To learn more, visit lucid.co/developers .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

Salesforce, Slack, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

