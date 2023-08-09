WDIC Investment promotion event secures contracts worth 208b yuan

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The WDIC Whole Industrial Chain Investment Promotion is held in Hohhot on Aug 7. [Photo/Xinhua] (PRNewswire)

The World Dairy Industry Conference (WDIC) Industrial Chain Investment Promotion event was held on Aug 7, resulting in a total investment and transaction amount of 208.35 billion yuan ($28.9 billion).

The conglomeration of 15 investment projects, amounting to 7.68 billion yuan, and the consummation of 61 supply and sales agreements culminated in a transaction value of 200.66 billion yuan.

The event, held in Hohhot, the capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, attracted the participation of 197 international and domestic companies. The signed investment projects varied across the dairy value chain, including milk production, processing, packaging, and distribution. These projects are expected to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the dairy industry while also promoting sustainable development.

The signing of the supply and sales agreements further strengthens the global influence of China's dairy industry. With a booming market demand and a commitment to quality and safety, Chinese dairy products have gained popularity worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn