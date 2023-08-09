News and First Alert Weather App
BSR REIT Opens the Market

Published: Aug. 9, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dan Oberste, President and Chief Executive Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Company Service, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the five-year anniversary of the REIT since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

