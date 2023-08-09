August Brings a Festival of Spice and Annual Food Drive to The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The return of crisp air (and pumpkin spice everything) brings plenty of ways to feel the warmth of the season at The Human Bean. On August 9th, sweetly-spiced drink specials are returning to drive-thrus across the U.S., and on August 18th beverage lovers will have a chance to give back to local food banks just by enjoying one.

This year's drink lineup is sweetening the transition of the seasons with a returning favorite and two new debuts. All are available hot, iced or blended.

The Fireside Chai is made with black tea and infused with brown sugar cinnamon and orange. Wrap your hands around the sweet, warming spices of this seasonal latte.

A Cinnamon Toast Snowy brings breakfast to your cup with the nostalgic flavors of Cinnamon Toast cereal blended with smooth white chocolate.

The Pumpkin Snowy makes its seasonal return with rich espresso, creamy white chocolate and pumpkin sauce, topped with pumpkin drizzle.

The Human Bean is hosting its 14th Annual Food Drive at all locations on Friday, August 18th. On this special day, one dollar for every drink sold will be donated to local food programs. On average, it takes one dollar to provide three meals for those in need, and each participating Human Bean location will choose a local food bank in their community to support.

At a time of year when many food banks are running lowest on food supplies, The Human Bean recognizes the need and believes that everyone deserves a nutritious meal, no matter the season.

"There are lots of food drives during the holidays, but summer is when shelves need additional stocking and the need for families is high," says Jackie McGrath, director of brand marketing at The Human Bean. "We're honored and proud to be able to hold this annual event in tandem with our customers and franchise partners."

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

