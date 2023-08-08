ClassLink Makes Secure by Design Pledge at White House Convening for K-12 Cybersecurity

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink, the leading provider of identity and access management products for education, proudly announced today it is participating in the White House's Secure by Design cybersecurity pledge.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

ClassLink was among the first cohort of leading edtech organizations invited to make the pledge, which encourages solution providers to prioritize cybersecurity in their products and practices to reduce the cybersecurity burden facing K-12 schools.

Developed by the White House, the Department of Education, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Secure by Design pledge is the latest step in federal efforts to support K-12 schools in improving cybersecurity.

"Keeping our students and our schools safe from cyberattacks comes down to equipping schools with three things – knowledge, resources, and people. This week, the White House worked to do just that - mobilizing funding, cybersecurity fact guides tailored for schools, and cybersecurity teams to visit schools and help them fight ransomware. We appreciate the innovative and meaningful private sector commitments in this ransomware fight, as we work together to keep kids cyber-safe online and in schools." - Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor, Cyber and Emerging Technologies

ClassLink CEO, Berj Akian, will make the pledge at the White House convening, 'Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools', hosted by First Lady Jill Biden on August 8, 2023.

By signing the pledge, ClassLink commits to actively supporting schools in improving cybersecurity by offering secure-by-design and secure-by-default products to ensure data protection.

"Let's face it: in today's digital age, our students and their teachers will increasingly use technology in the classroom. Schools have access to more devices and connectivity than ever before, and this technology in education has incredible potential to help students better connect with their learning and achieve, and teachers better engage with their students.

But to make the most of these benefits, we must effectively manage the risks. Just as we expect everyone in a school system to plan and prepare for physical risks, we must now also ensure everyone helps plan and prepare for digital risks in our schools and classrooms. The Department of Education has listened to the field about the importance of K-12 cybersecurity, and today we are coming together to recognize this and indicate our next steps." - Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education

ClassLink already meets many commitments outlined in the pledge's core principles, including providing security audit logs at no extra charge and embracing transparency through open engagement with customers about identified cybersecurity risks, threats, and vulnerabilities. In addition, ClassLink offers multiple MFA options that help secure student, staff, and administrator accounts at no extra cost.

"At ClassLink, privacy and security are at the core of everything we do. Today, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting schools in their journey to a safe and thriving digital learning environment. We are honored to stand alongside the Department of Education and CISA in making the Secure by Design pledge." - Berj Akian, CEO, ClassLink

ClassLink continues to invest heavily in privacy and security initiatives. This includes signing and abiding by the Student Privacy Pledge and successfully completing third-party audits like SOC Type II, CSA STAR, and ISO 27001. ClassLink is a member of the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) and complies with many data sovereignty, protection, and privacy guidelines, including FERPA and COPPA.

ClassLink invites educators to explore its commitment to the Secure by Design pledge at classlink.com/secure-by-design.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 20 million students and staff in over 2,600 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

Related Links

www.classlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink