JACK HARLOW'S PHOCUS AND THE VITAMIN SHOPPE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH EXCLUSIVE, SPECIAL EDITION FLAVOR DROP

For a limited time, the new pineapple PHOCUS creative energy drink is available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe stores and online nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHOCUS, a first-of-its-kind mental acuity beverage, announced it is expanding its partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe via an exclusive release of a new pineapple flavor in stores and on vitaminshoppe.com.

PHOCUS stands out from other functional beverages with its clean, modern and innovative formula. It sets a new standard by using only five ingredients, avoiding unhealthy sweeteners and delivering a refreshing taste. PHOCUS pairs 75 mg caffeine and 75 mg L-Theanine to unlock clarity and improve alertness, providing a balanced, focused boost.

Renowned Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Jack Harlow, Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer of PHOCUS, is the inspiration for the brand's innovative formulas and flavors. Harlow's involvement adds a distinct flair of artistry and creativity to the brand, exemplified by the custom visuals he specifically created in partnership with photographer and visual artist Julian Buchman to announce the partnership.

"PHOCUS was conceived in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky with one goal in mind: fueling creativity. Only 5 ingredients were needed to create our clean and straightforward beverage. One of those ingredients is L-Theanine, an amino acid that can support calm and alertness in the mind of any artist looking to hone in on the story they want to tell," said Harlow.

The partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe continues PHOCUS's desire to drive awareness around fueling creativity. To captivate consumers with a one-of-a-kind offering, the pineapple PHOCUS is exclusively available in The Vitamin Shoppe stores and online through September 2023, alongside the flagship Orange PHOCUS.

"We are delighted to partner with PHOCUS and the incredibly talented Jack Harlow to offer this exclusive pineapple PHOCUS flavor at The Vitamin Shoppe. Energy and functional drinks are exceptionally popular with our customers and this launch brings an exciting new vision to the category, from the flavors and formulation to the design and branding. Our exclusive PHOCUS flavor spotlights that The Vitamin Shoppe is the destination for the most innovative brands and products that consumers are seeking out for their healthy, active lifestyles," said Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe.

PHOCUS CEO, Joseph Nickell, believes that The Vitamin Shoppe is a natural retail partner, closely aligning with the brand's positioning standards and unwavering commitment to quality. The partnership has fostered strong integration, successfully incubating the brand without compromise for customers who value premium products and ingredients.

About PHOCUS

PHOCUS was conceived in Jack Harlow's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky with one goal in mind: fueling creativity. Only 5 ingredients were needed to create our clean and straightforward beverage. One of those ingredients is L-Theanine, an amino acid that generates a calm alertness in the mind of any artist looking to hone in on the story they want to tell. PHOCUS is currently available in select stores nationwide and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.phocus.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

