HemoSonics Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract for Quantra Hemostasis System

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoSonics®, a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced its Quantra ® Hemostasis System has received an Innovative Technology contract award from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven, healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient members include more than half of all acute care hospitals in the United States, including 97% of U.S. academic medical centers.

Hemosonics Quantra provides comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care in less than 15 minutes.

The Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus® and QStat® Cartridges. The system provides a comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care in less than 15 minutes. Doctors don't need to wait on test results during critical, complex surgeries, and patients receive optimized intervention as quickly as possible. Quantra is FDA-cleared for use in point-of-care settings like operating rooms and intensive care units, as well as hospital laboratories and requires minimal resources to maintain, operate, and interpret. HemoSonics' medical device technology can help patients and hospitals: a 2023 Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery study showed Quantra reduced blood component use between 10% and >90%. In addition, the cost of blood products decreased by 41%.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, and healthcare worker safety or improve the business operations of healthcare organizations. The contract sets terms for hospitals to evaluate and purchase the Quantra Hemostasis System, an innovative in vitro diagnostic platform that characterizes the coagulation properties of whole blood.

"Our mission is to equip hospitals with technology that improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by giving medical providers crucial information on blood clotting in less than 15 minutes," said Bob Roda, President and CEO of HemoSonics. "We're delighted to receive the Vizient Innovative Technology contract and look forward to demonstrating how Quantra improves patient care and outcomes and preserves blood, which is a precious resource."

"Our member councils reviewed and recommended the Quantra Hemostasis System for an Innovative Technology contract based on its potential to make an incremental difference in healthcare," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. "Congratulations to HemoSonics on receiving this contract status."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute healthcare providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside the competitive bid cycle.

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care bleeding management. Based in Durham, NC, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics.com to learn more.

