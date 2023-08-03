News and First Alert Weather App
ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable October 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.

