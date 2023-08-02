1St Police Department in Michigan to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Automated analytics will empower department to optimize officer training

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that the Ann Arbor Police Department has signed on to use the company's sophisticated body camera data analysis platform to help improve law enforcement interactions with the public.

Truleo uses artificial intelligence to process body camera videos for departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

The Ann Arbor Police Department holds a proud legacy of serving and safeguarding the community. The department's dedicated officers have been at the forefront of adopting strategies and technologies to tackle emerging challenges and ensure the well-being of residents and visitors in the community, which is the home of the University of Michigan.

"We are proud to be working with the Ann Arbor Police Department, and are looking forward to seeing the improvements that the command staff and officers will be able to make with this new technology," said Truleo CEO and co-founder Anthony Tassone. "Numerous departments around the nation have found how this technology can positively change how they supervise officers, and now the Ann Arbor department is leading the way for Michigan law enforcement.

In police departments that do not use this technology, hundreds of hours of footage are in need of review every week – but because of limited resources, less than 1% of footage is ever analyzed. Truleo's technology analyzes 100% of the footage automatically, even separating out civilian and officer language. Truleo eliminates any issues of civilian privacy through a set of capabilities known as Responsible Transcription™, using several layers of protection such as auto-redaction of any personally identifiable civilian data (PII) and filtering out civilian speech entirely.

Truleo can convert all of a department's body camera videos into searchable insights, designed to provide a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching. This conversion saves a sergeant's time and creates a more efficient performance review process.

"This technology is tremendously exciting, and we're looking forward to seeing the positive effects Truleo has on our department and the public," said Ann Arbor Interim Chief Aimee Metzer. "We hope more departments in Michigan see the positive change this technology will bring to us."

Truleo is currently being implemented in dozens of police departments across the country, where it is having a significant impact. One department in California, for example, saw a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology.

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

