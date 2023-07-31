Robb Report Announces Culinary Masters Event, Taking Place September 28-October 1, 2023, at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Five-Star Weekend Getaway Featuring Culinary Luminaries Michael Mina, Min Kim, Adam Sobel, Philip Tessier, and Brad Kilgore.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report, the world's leading authority in luxury lifestyle, announces the return of its annual exclusive gastronomical retreat, Culinary Masters, debuting in a new location, the Four Seasons Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on September 28-October 1, 2023. The five-star weekend getaway will feature Chef Brad Kilgore, Internationally Renowned Chef and Culinary Director at Verge at The Concours Club; Chef Min Kim, Executive Chef, Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas; Chef Michael Mina, James Beard Award-Winning Chef & Restaurateur; Chef Adam Sobel, Chef & Partner of MINA Group; and Chef Philip Tessier, Michelin-Star Chef and Partner of PRESS.

Guests will join these world-renowned chefs for an unforgettable weekend of incredible meals and expertly paired wines, along with engaging panel discussions, an exciting cooking class competition and thrilling mountain adventures including scenic hikes at 9,000 feet, horseback riding, white water rafting, and more.

"Robb Report's Culinary Masters Weekend at the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole is going to be one to remember and I am thrilled to be part of it," said Chef Michael Mina. "It's an incredible opportunity for an intimate and immersive retreat filled with amazing food, exceptional wine, and great company. I'm really looking forward to cooking alongside the talented lineup of chefs they've assembled."

Robb Report is partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research this year for the first time as the Culinary Masters' charitable partner. The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $310 million in cancer research grants nationwide and has grown to become one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research. All proceeds from the Culinary Masters' live and silent auction will go toward the V Foundation's mission.

"We are proud of the legacy and evolution of one of Robb Report's most signature events. Culinary Masters is a celebration of exceptional taste, talent, and the best of the culinary world," said Luke Bahrenburg, President, Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales, PMC. "We are excited to bring the event to life with our partners at the V Foundation, honoring legendary chefs, curating experiences that embody the best of fine dining, luxury, and philanthropy, all in an incredible setting."

"We are thrilled to take our annual Culinary Masters experience to the 'wild west' this year where we anticipate some of the finest culinary masterpieces and mouthwatering creations from our chefs during the weekend and as part of our Boots & Ballgowns Gala! And what's more, all the new friendships, connections, and memories to be made between our guests and chefs," said Cristina Cheever, SVP Live Media & RR1.

Robb Report's 2023 Culinary Masters is also partnering with Wynn Las Vegas, Lugano Diamonds, V Foundation, Cohiba Cigars, Chopin Vodka, Mijenta Tequila, Samsung TV and Four Seasons Jackson Hole.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. Robb Report is synonymous around the world with prosperity, luxury, and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions, it is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that matter most to them. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About RR1

RR1 is the private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products and services. From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the world's premier luxury brands, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary. For more information about RR1, please visit RR1.com.

