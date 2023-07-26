Sartori® Wins Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards

PLYMOUTH, Wis., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Sartori's® Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar took home Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in the "Naturally Smoked Cheese" category. In addition, Sartori's® SarVecchio® Parmesan was awarded Silver in the "Cheese with Health Benefits" category, and Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano® was awarded Silver in the "Cheese with Alcohol" category.

Naturally smoking MontAmoré® with Cherrywood brings new life to the fruity and sweet notes in the cheddar. The aromatic Cherrywood smoke fills the mouth right away with a subtle, sweet-smoke flavor.

"All of us are honored to see Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar awarded on the world stage," said Pam Hodgson, Master Cheesemaker at Sartori® Cheese. "It exemplifies the teamwork and collaboration that we strive for every day. Our success starts with the care of our family farmers and reflects the dedication to quality by our Team Members."

The International Cheese & Dairy Awards is the world's largest cheese and dairy contest with over 5,500 entries per year. According to the ICDA, "Winning one of these prestigious awards means being part of an elite group and 125-year-old tradition of the very best in class."

Information on where to buy Cherrywood Smoked MontAmoré® and other world award-winning Sartori® cheese can be found at www.sartoricheese.com.

About Sartori : Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

