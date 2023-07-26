Hedgehog Teams Up with CoinDesk Indices to Bring Crypto Sector Exposure to Automated Investing

A streamlined and accessible crypto investing experience, now offering direct investing into crypto sectors.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgehog , an SEC-registered* robo-adviser that helps investors easily create and automatically manage a diversified crypto portfolio with a dual focus on risk management and growth potential today announced a collaboration with CoinDesk Indices (CDI), the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. This collaboration will allow Hedgehog app users direct access to automated investing solutions which seek to track CDI's crypto sector indices

Notably, Hedgehog will also feature exposure to those sectors through a single market solution.

The Hedgehog app which is available for both iOS and Android , enables users to rebalance at their convenience. Hedgehog's innovative platform for automated investing will soon feature digital asset sectors represented in the following CDI select sector indices which include computing, culture & entertainment, currency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform. Notably, Hedgehog will also feature exposure to those sectors through a single market solution. The CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS) is the aggregation of all of these five select sector indices noted below in one index.

"Advisors, institutions, and all investor-types alike must effectively manage risk, especially with crypto asset allocation. We believe that this collaboration will further advance the Hedgehog platform and the digital asset ecosystem by bringing more TradFi best practices, like sector investment exposure, to the crypto world," said Colton Dillion, CEO of Hedgehog. "We are delighted to join forces with CDI and their trusted expertise, which will allow Hedgehog users direct access to five crypto sectors as well as a single market solution to those sectors."

"We are pleased to work with Hedgehog as they propel the marketplace forward with automated solutions backed by expertise and experience," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. "Through rigorous research, impeccable standards for digital asset classification, and meticulously constructed indices that stand apart in the digital assets space, we are proud to provide indices that offer exposure to crypto sectors."

The sectors are based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) , which evaluates and categorizes a broad universe of digital assets into distinct sectors. The constituents within these sectors undergo a screening process to meet certain trading and custody requirements. Those that meet these criteria form the crypto sector indices, designed to measure the performance of some of the most important segments in the liquid digital asset market.

To learn more and view the crypto sectors via the Hedgehog app and investment platform, please download the mobile application or visit their website .

About Hedgehog

Hedgehog is a digital asset focused investing app that is making it possible for eligible individual investors to access the benefits of investing in real-world assets. Hedgehog Advisers, LLC is a registered investment adviser* that specializes in digital assets, offering automatic management of diversified cryptocurrency portfolios covering over 85% of the market by capitalization. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hedgehog Technologies, Inc founded in 2021, their mission is to make digital assets more accessible for people everywhere. Hedgehog Technologies, Inc is a software development firm building automated tools for compliantly managing digital assets both on- and off-chain. Founded in 2019, the company is focused on building bridges between the worlds of centralized and decentralized finance. Learn more at https://hedgehog.app/ .

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) , a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by precision, rigor, research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk, a media, events, data, and indices company, is the most influential and trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem.

*Registration as an investment adviser is not an indication of any particular level of expertise or skill

Disclaimer

Investments in digital assets and cryptocurrency are Not FDIC Insured, Not SIPC Insured, Not Bank or Government Guaranteed, and May Lose Value. Before investing consider your investment objective, risk tolerance, fees and expenses before investing.

There is no guarantee that the client portfolio or the selected portion of the portfolio will mirror the index or that the performance will be identical. There is risk of portfolio drift and a difference of performance between the Stack and Index based on many factors including market movements, availability of digital assets, size of the client portfolio, among others.

The Information is not an offer to buy or sell, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any investment banking services, securities, futures, options, commodities or other financial instruments or to participate in any investment banking services or trading strategy.

CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index, indicator or signal. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading adviser and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index, indicator or signal. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index, indicator or signal should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index, indicator or signal (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2023 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

