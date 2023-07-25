Virtana Welcomes Shridhar Venkatraman as New CTO Following Acquisition of OpsCruise

Tech industry innovator, visionary, and entrepreneur joins Virtana to advance innovation on the heels of company recognition for several new Comparably awards, including Best Leadership Teams.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana , the leading provider of applied hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shridhar Venkatraman as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic move comes in conjunction with Virtana's recent acquisition of OpsCruise, a company providing trailblazing AI-powered Kubernetes and Cloud-native observability solutions co-founded by Venkatraman.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and technologist, Shridhar Venkatraman brings a wealth of experience and customer insights to his role as CTO of Virtana. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify unique customer problems and innovative approaches to solving these problems. He has built talented, cohesive teams to deliver innovative solutions across various industries. His expertise spans capital markets, fintech, retail, device monitoring, and observability.

At OpsCruise, Venkatraman played a pivotal role as its co-founder, shaping the company's vision and spearheading the development of the only purpose-built cloud-native and Kubernetes observability platform. His team identified gaps for customers in the observability landscape and devised a comprehensive solution that enables organizations and teams to gain control over the complexities of their applications.

OpsCruise provides a holistic view of the IT estate leveraging open-source telemetry data and using unique contextual AI/ML-based behavior profiling to predict problems, accelerate problem resolution, and enhance operational efficiency. Leading organizations, including Tesla, Avis Car Rental, Telefonica, and United Airlines, use OpsCruise to solve challenges, such as eliminating slow-downs and avoiding expensive proprietary telemetry collection.

"We are delighted to welcome Shridhar Venkatraman as our new CTO. His remarkable track record of building successful companies and delivering innovative solutions makes him the ideal leader to spearhead Virtana's innovation agenda," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "Shridhar's visionary approach and deep understanding of observability will play a pivotal role in propelling Virtana's growth and providing our customers with unique solutions to navigate the complexities of their IT infrastructure."

Prior to his role at OpsCruise, Shridhar Venkatraman held key leadership positions at global companies, including ESQ, Reliance Infocomm, and Tandem Computers (HPE). As a lifelong entrepreneur, he founded several companies, including NeemTree, RetailWave, and OpsCruise. Venkatraman has worked in several countries and various industries, including capital markets, wholesale banking, retail, and fintech.

"I am glad to join Virtana and be part of an organization with incredible technological capabilities and a remarkable leadership team," said Shridhar Venkatraman, newly appointed CTO of Virtana. "Virtana's commitment to innovation and its focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions for hybrid IT infrastructure & application management and observability is inspiring. I look forward to accelerating Virtana's technical capabilities and working alongside the talented team to drive the next phase of growth and success."

In recognition of its dedication to excellence and strong leadership, Virtana has been honored with three prestigious awards by Comparably for the year 2023, including Best Leadership Teams, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, and Best CEOs for Diversity. This recognition is in addition to the nine awards Virtana received in 2022, and underscores Virtana's commitment to assembling top talent and driving innovation in applied hybrid observability. These awards also highlight Virtana's commitment to its employees and culture through the company's core culture behaviors: people-first servant leadership, customer obsession and innovation, diversity and inclusion, measure what matters, and help each other.

As Virtana continues to expand its market presence and strengthen its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art hybrid IT infrastructure management and observability solutions, Shridhar Venkatraman's appointment as CTO marks an exciting milestone in the company's journey.

About Virtana

Virtana provides the industry-leading, applied hybrid observability platform that accelerates infrastructure innovation through deep-system data and centralized visibility. Its unified multi-cloud management solution, Virtana Platform, simplifies the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right-size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost. Most organizations realize a 35% reduction in hybrid infrastructure costs or more within the first 60 days of use. Get a demo or see the platform in action at virtana.com .

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #AccelerateHybridInnovation

