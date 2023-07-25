BrainCheck Appoints Chelsea Dugan as Vice President of Marketing

Medical technology marketing leader to bolster brand equity and accelerate commercial strategies for digital health company poised for growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. today announced the appointment of Chelsea Dugan as Vice President of Marketing, strengthening the Company's executive leadership team and accelerating its growth strategies. The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s landmark decision to approve Leqembi® (developed by Eisai/Biogen) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, driving increased demand for BrainCheck's proven technology in the early detection of cognitive impairment.

Chelsea Dugan, Vice President of Marketing, BrainCheck, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"The recent breakthroughs in the treatment of early forms of Alzheimer's disease and dementia represent a watershed moment in cognitive care. With early screening, we have an opportunity to more objectively assess patient risk, equipping providers with the information needed to prioritize prevention and take early action when necessary," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "At BrainCheck, we recognize the critical role we have to play in the fight against this devastating disease, and that begins with driving awareness of and access to our proven technology for patients and their families."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Chelsea to the team to lead the implementation of new marketing strategies to bolster our brand equity and position the company for accelerated growth. With a strong track record of impactful marketing outcomes in the medical technology space, I am confident that her unique set of skills and expertise will be instrumental to our go-to-market success," added Ms. Rodriguez.

Ms. Dugan is an accomplished global marketing leader with extensive experience in the medical technology industry, spanning multiple clinical areas including radiology, radiation oncology, surgery and dermatology. She joins BrainCheck from iCAD, Inc., the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for breast cancer detection, density assessment, and risk evaluation. Under her leadership, iCAD's brand health experienced significant improvement year-over-year, attracting key strategic partners including Google Health and driving worldwide adoption. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Masters of Business Administration from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

"With a legacy of leadership in the early detection of cognitive impairment, the BrainCheck platform is transforming the screening landscape, arming providers with clinically proven technology and empowering patients to take control of their cognitive health," said Ms. Dugan. "I am honored to join the company as we execute on our mission to accelerate intervention, improve care, and offer new hope to patients and their families. I look forward to working with our talented and passionate team to maximize the growing market opportunity and expand our impact nationwide."

Developed by neuroscientists and technologists from Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford University, BrainCheck's FDA-registered cognitive assessment and care management platform is the most comprehensive digital health solution of its kind available on the market today. Its proprietary computerized cognitive assessments and robust portfolio of screeners can be applied to evaluate all types of cognitive impairments and decline, including Alzheimer's and dementia. The technology is trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists to manage the cognitive health of more than 300,000 patients to date.

About BrainCheck

To learn more, please visit braincheck.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrainCheck, Inc.