Fast Company Names BMO one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Fast Company Names BMO one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

BMO is the only financial institution to secure a spot as a top 30 Best Workplace for Innovators

CHICAGO and TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO is the only financial institution named among the top 30 companies on Fast Company's fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations that demonstrate a commitment to encourage and develop innovation company-wide.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies which foster a strong culture of innovation by encouraging employees at all levels to "discover, explore and invent."

"To thrive in a rapidly changing world, workplaces must actively foster a culture that gives people space to innovate from a place of courage and ingenuity," said Sean Ellery, Head, Digital & Innovation, Commercial Banking at BMO. "When leaders position challenges as learning opportunities, it empowers everyone to experiment and take chances on bold new industry-leading solutions that help our customers make real financial progress."

"When it comes to innovation, effectively leveraging cutting-edge partners and seamless integration with our clients, BMO has made incredible progress in Commercial Banking, Technology, Capital Markets, and Retail Banking across North America," said Brett Pitts, Head, North American Treasury and Payment Solutions at BMO. "We work in one of the most innovative spaces in financial services, and it's fantastic to be recognized for fostering a workplace where we succeed in such a dynamic environment in which the best people in the industry can deliver cutting-edge experiences and technologies for BMO customers."

At the heart of BMO's success are talented teams transforming banking through innovation. BMO partnered with Chicago tech hub 1871 to create WMNfintech, designed to bridge the gender gap in the startup and tech community and give more women entrepreneurs the opportunity to bring innovative technologies and products forward. BMO also launched an Innovation Lab where employees can test and give feedback on new or updated products and services.

BMO continues to deliver leading digital experiences that help businesses grow and prosper. This recognition speaks to BMO's commitment to high quality, frictionless banking services, including:

Automation : The BMO Developer Portal and APIs provide BMO clients with an ever-growing menu of automation capabilities that make integrating BMO into their day-to-day banking tools more efficient.

Self-serve support : ServiceNow lets BMO clients easily access self-service support options, leaving support teams free to focus on higher value support and advisory issues.

Integrations : BMO Marketplace is a one-stop shop for third-party partnerships, including Xero, that BMO clients can connect with their accounts to create a more efficient and customized banking experience.

Payments modernization: BMO's DepositEdge Mobile Deposit and Real-Time Payments (RTP®) Network help Commercial and Business banking clients make real financial progress by making payments simple and convenient.

For more information about the awards visit: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group