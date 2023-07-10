IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashGear has named two Kia vehicles to its list of "Best Cars of 2023 – 10 of the Top Rated Picks." The list is comprised of a wide number of categories, with the EV6 recognized as the "Best EV," and the Telluride as the "Best Family SUV." SlashGear selected its top picks based on key factors specific to each category including range (for the EV category), as well as general attributes including pricing and value, aftercare support, performance, the availability of active safety features, cabin technology and equipment, and style and design.

Kia EV6 and Telluride named to list of SlashGear’s Best Cars of 2023 (PRNewswire)

"With so many options available in the EV and family SUV segments, car shopping can be an overwhelming and challenging task," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We're thrilled the experts at SlashGear have selected to prominently feature the EV6 and Telluride on this list aimed to help consumers in their car shopping endeavors."

Designed for the U.S. market and assembled exclusively at Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia*, the bold and boxy Telluride continues to remain at the top of many car buyers' lists. For 2023, the Telluride features redesigned elements inside and out and an expanded list of ADAS technology1, plus two new adventurous trims: the X-Line and X-Pro.

Ushering in a new era of electrification for the Kia brand, the head-turning EV6 is offered in Wind, GT-Line and GT2 trims. Compatible with ultrafast 800v DC fast chargers, the EV6 can go from a 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge in approximately 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger3, while the EV6 GT pumps out an adrenaline inducing 576 horsepower.

"With more than forty electric cars on the market in the U.S. today, we set out to find out go-to suggestion for drivers looking to get behind the wheel of a new EV," said Chris Davies, executive editor, SlashGear. "The EV6 stood out for its competitive price and potential range, the refinement of its drivetrain on the road, and the flexibility of the overall lineup: from an attainable base model, through to the performance-minded EV6 GT."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 2 Extremely limited inventory available. 3 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

