Euro Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) To Be Listed on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tether Operations Limited (Tether), the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to that powers the first and most widely used stablecoin, today announced the upcoming listing of Euro Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) on XT.COM, the World's first social infused exchange.

Established in 2018, XT.COM Exchange is a pioneer of social-infused cryptocurrency exchanges. It offers a seamless platform for trading bitcoin, ethereum, and altcoins, providing deep liquidity and minimal fees. XT.COM has over 6 million registered users, including more than 500,000 monthly active users, and has fostered a thriving ecosystem with over 40 million participants. This all-inclusive trading platform supports 800+ tokens and offers a vast selection of 1000+ trading pairs. Users can engage in various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, OTC trading, and even purchase cryptocurrencies using credit cards.

With the addition of EUR₮ and XAU₮ on XT.COM, users will gain access to two more stablecoins developed by the creators of USD₮, the world's first, most stable, and trusted stablecoin. XT.COM customers can now experience the benefits of XAU₮, a digital asset that represents ownership of physical gold, with each XAU₮ token representing ownership of 1 troy fine ounce of gold in a London Good Delivery gold bar. Additionally, users will also have the opportunity to transact with EUR₮, a stablecoin pegged 1-to-1 to the euro, providing a seamless and secure digital representation of the euro currency.

"We are thrilled the pioneer in social infused exchanges, XT.COM, has decided to facilitate users across the world to access and own digital assets backed by the Euro and physical gold," expressed Paolo Ardoino, Tether's CTO. As the company behind the leading stablecoin in the market today, recognized for its exceptional liquidity, expanding market share, and widespread acceptance, this further emphasizes our steadfast commitment to unlocking financial liberation and fostering economic inclusivity for communities worldwide.

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

About Tether Gold (XAU₮)

Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAU₮ token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. XAU₮ is available as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and as a TRC20 token on the TRON blockchain. The token can be traded or moved easily at any time, anywhere in the world, and can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchaser's Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. The allocated gold is identifiable with a unique serial number, purity, and weight and is redeemable in the form of physical gold.





About Euro Tether (EUR₮)

Euro Tether is a digital asset offered by Tether Limited and Tether International Limited. Like Tether's USD₮, 1 EUR₮ is pegged 1-to-1 with 1 Euro, and is backed 100% by Tether's reserves. Tether can be traded on Gate.io, OKX, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, Bitget, BitKan , BitMart, StealthEX, MEXC Global, and Huobi Global. Euro Tether combines digital currency benefits, such as instant global transactions, with traditional currency benefits, such as price stability. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Euro Tether is a fast and low-cost way to transact with money.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Important Note:

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy USD₮, EUR₮ or XAU₮. Tether Limited and Tether International Limited will only sell or redeem USD₮ and EUR₮ pursuant to its terms of service available (as of the date of this press release) at tether.to/en/legal. TG Commodities Limited will only sell or redeem XAU₮ pursuant to its gold token terms of sale and service available (as of the date of this press release) at gold.tether.to/legal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature. The words "believe," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. None of Tether nor any other person (including XT) is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

