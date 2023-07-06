Save the Date: Outfit7 Invites Players Worldwide to Join Talking Tom's Biggest Birthday Party Ever

New Game Update and Biggest Rewards Yet Coming in July

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is thrilled to announce that My Talking Tom is celebrating its 10th birthday, and fans from around the world are invited to join Talking Tom's party on July 13, 2023. The surprise party will take place in his flagship virtual pet game, My Talking Tom 2, where everyone will have the opportunity to celebrate with an exciting in-game birthday event, and to earn the biggest rewards ever.

Talking Tom's Birthday (PRNewswire)

"Reaching this 10-year mark is a testament to the enduring popularity and timeless appeal of My Talking Tom," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "We are grateful to our dedicated players worldwide, who have supported us throughout this incredible journey. The in-game birthday event in My Talking Tom 2 is our way of expressing our gratitude and sharing the joy with them."

Save the date for this once-in-a-decade celebration: Download My Talking Tom 2 for free and join the fun, starting July 13th. Tom's pets are planning a big surprise for Tom, and they need your help. Stay tuned to find out what they have in store for him, and to find out the generous reward we're giving away to every single player.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147487/Outfit7.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outfit7