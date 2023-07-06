Local Entrepreneurs Sign on to Open 5 Serotonin Centers Franchises in Charlotte

North Carolina Residents Brent and Amy Hulderman Eager to Bring Nation's First Anti-Aging Franchise to the Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local husband and wife entrepreneurs Brent and Amy Hulderman have signed a multi-unit development deal with Serotonin Centers – the nation's first and only anti-aging/longevity franchise – to bring five locations to the Charlotte area over the next three years. Their first Serotonin Center is slated to open by the end of 2023.

The Huldermans, both North Carolina residents, have a long track record of successful local business ownership. Brent has owned and operated Absolute Recovery, a repossession company, for the last 15 years, and will continue to do so alongside the new franchise locations, while Amy owned a popular Charlotte restaurant for over a decade.

Serotonin Centers provides clients with a customized road map for lifelong wellness journeys focusing on hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, and immunity recovery. Each member is set up with a personal health coach who ensures each checkpoint in the road map is achieved and the body is left feeling revitalized and restored.

"Charlotte is a community brimming with people actively searching for ways to take control of their lives and improve their wellbeing," Brent said. "Serotonin Centers is a first-of-its-kind concept. What we loved about Serotonin is that it helps people take control of their own longevity and maximize their quality of life through cutting-edge approaches."

While both Brent and Amy believe they have impacted their community in different ways with their previous business ventures, both say they are excited to be expanding a brand like Serotonin that will have a direct and immediate positive effect on the overall health and quality of life of area residents.

"Charlotte is a beautiful and active city that's ideal for expansion of the Serotonin brand," Casaburi said. "Serotonin Centers will thrive here under the leadership of Brent and Amy, who both have acute business sense and a real passion for empowering people to take charge of their health and break through the barriers to their best selves."

With 63 new franchise locations under development, Serotonin Centers has capitalized on the growth of the alternative health sector. The anti-aging market topped $67.2 Billion in 2022, with expectations for the market to grow to $98.6 Billion by 2028 . This rise in popularity and consumer attention is attributed to increased awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, and heightened acceptance for all-natural, non-invasive anti-aging procedures and treatments.

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

