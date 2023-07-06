Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage in Upgraded Protection Policy

Offering Cements Ironman as the "Tires to Trust."

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) today announced a significant upgrade to its Ironman Limited Protection Policy. Effective July 1, 2023, the Ironman Tires brand, now includes mileage coverage, providing enhanced peace of mind for every tire purchased, reinforcing Ironman Tires as the "Tires to Trust."

Ironman Tires Logo (PRNewswire)

This exciting enhancement applies to a wide range of passenger and light truck tires sold across the United States and Canada, offering coverage that extends up to an impressive 55,000 miles or 90,000 kilometers. With this extended protection, consumers can have added confidence, knowing that their tires are backed by Ironman's unwavering commitment to quality and durability.

This milestone announcement follows the successful introduction of the Road Hazard protection policy in 2018, which guarantees free replacement with a comparable Ironman brand tire during the first 12 months of purchase or until 2/32nd of treadwear, whichever comes first. The policy offers safeguarding against common road hazards encountered during regular on-road driving, including potholes or nails. Beyond the initial 12 months, customers can benefit from a prorated credit within two years of purchase or until the first 50% of tread life, whichever occurs earlier.

"The inclusion of Mileage coverage across our expanding lineup of Ironman Tires solidifies our ongoing mission to competitively position the brand as the best among tier 4 and other low-cost radials. It not only reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional quality and affordability but also empowers our valued retailers and consumers with the assurance of Ironman's product quality, as we highlight in our recently updated tagline - Tires to Trust," said Steven Liu, Vice President of Product Development for Hercules Tire and Rubber Company.

For complete details on the upgraded Ironman Limited Protection Policy, please visit www.ironmantires.com .

About Hercules Tires:

Ironman is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. Hercules is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hercules Tires