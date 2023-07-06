First ever Angry Birds Retail Café Launching in NYC

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most popular games is getting a delicious real-life twist in Flushing, Queens. The retail café, named iSwii by Angry Birds Retail Cafe, will feature playful desserts, trendy bubble teas, gaming stations, a retail section, and unique interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

iSwii by Angry Birds Retail Cafe is adorned with modern décor and features a collection of Instagrammable NYC-themed statue installations outside the entrance, an eye-catching bright mural ceiling with Angry Birds graphics, a vibrant terrazzo counter, and flooring resembling dessert sprinkles. (PRNewswire)

iSwii by Angry Birds Retail Cafe – the world's first Angry Birds-themed retail café – is set to open on Saturday the 8th of July, in Flushing's latest family-friendly destination spot the Food Court area within Tangram's new 275,000 square-foot, multi-level retail center, in the heart of the revitalized Queens-Flushing International Market District. The new interactive café and retail destination combines in-person and on-screen thrills, making for a unique adventure.

In a deal facilitated by Angry Birds' global licensing agency IMG, Angry Birds' creator Rovio Entertainment partnered with SCG America, a leading construction conglomerate, to build a one-of-a-kind retail café for Angry Birds fans to visit.

Designed for individuals and families alike, the 3,300-square-foot iSwii by Angry Birds is adorned with modern décor and features a collection of Instagrammable NYC-themed statue installations outside the entrance, an eye-catching bright mural ceiling with Angry Birds graphics, a vibrant terrazzo counter, and flooring resembling dessert sprinkles. Additional unique Angry Birds-themed elements include nest-like wicker and hanging chairs, bird paradise graphic wall coverings, and tropical plants on the shelving units where hatchlings, the baby birds wander around. Other fun interactive features include a glass-partitioned exhibition display with chef's custom-decorated yummy seasonal holiday cakes & pastries, all of which collectively create the most fun retail and cafe experience anyone can imagine. Interior Designs were by Tina Wu, Head of Interior Design, SCG America.

iSwii by Angry Birds experience is also available for private parties & events in private "nests" - rooms that will offer Angry Birds VR games & treats, including customizable Angry Birds-themed gift bags for party-goers.

"Launching iSwii by Angry Birds is a perfect way to bring locals and Angry Birds fans back to fun in-person experiences," said Executive Director of Asset Management of SCG America, Robert Leck. "This unique concept will feature endless culinary treats, bright visuals, newest Angry Birds Games and interactive technology, and the coolest-ever themed shopping experience. Angry Birds as a global brand was a perfect fit for this location with its appeal to a wide age range, gender-neutral audience and touch points in all entertainment forms. The fans will now be able to enjoy and engage with the brand in a completely new way, the location truly is an exciting first for New York and North America."

"We are always delighted to find forums for Angry Birds fans to interact with the brand in new and fun ways. This unique establishment goes beyond the screen, offering an immersive experience where fans and customers can delight in tantalizing foods and drinks as well as engage in gaming and capture extraordinary moments in our exclusive photo opportunities. The United States is a key market for the Angry Birds brand and we're excited to open this venue in one of the greatest cities of the world, New York", says Katri Chacona, Director, Brand Licensing at Rovio.

Over five billion downloads, 25+ million social media followers, and 96% brand awareness make Angry Birds a timeless favorite for fans. Launched in 2009 as a popular mobile game, the brand has since evolved into a globally-recognized media franchise, spanning various entertainment and consumer products, two feature films, a long-form Netflix series, and location-based entertainment. In the USA, the Angry Birds can also be experienced in interactive experiences through partners such as Topgolf and Immersive Gamebox.

About SCG America

SCG AMERICA

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) is one of the leading construction conglomerates in China and a pioneer in the development of modern cities, with work spanning decades. Publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 1997, with footprints in more than 30 countries and regions, SCG was ranked the 7th largest Global Contractor by Engineering News-Record in 2022 and 321st in 2022 Global 500. SCG America (SCGA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SCG headquartered in New York City, has three decades of experience and currently has billions invested in real estate in the United States. Their services range from general contracting, construction management, real estate development, and real estate fund management. As highly sought-after builders and developers, SCGA strives for professional excellence and technological innovation that creates enduring value for partners and customers alike.

上海建工（SCG）是中国领先的建筑集团，躬耕几十载，是现代城市开发的先行者。上海建工于1997年在上海证券交易所上市，足迹遍布30多个国家和地区，2022年在"工程新闻记录（ENR）全球最大承包商"中排名第七，《财富》世界500 强第321 位。上海建工美洲公司（SCGA）是上海建工的全资子公司，总部位于美国纽约市，拥有30年行业经验，目前在美国房地产项目投资超过数十亿美元。业务涵盖总承包、建筑管理、房地产开发和房地产基金管理。作为广受欢迎的建造者和开发商，上海建工美洲公司致力于专业卓越与技术创新，为合作伙伴和客户持续创造价值。

About Tangram

Tangram is a mixed-use development project located in the heart of Downtown Flushing, Queens. Tangram is elevating Flushing through its groundbreaking vision of immersive retail, residential, office, and hotel space, featuring 275,000 square feet of high-end curated retail in a multi-level space alongside a sweeping, sky-lit atrium. A joint development between F&T Group and SCG America - developers of the highly successful One Fulton Square mixed-use project, also in Flushing - Tangram offers 1.2 million square feet including retail, residential, office, and hotel space. This New York destination includes a four-star, 208-key Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel, a state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater from Regal Cinemas, Orangetheory Fitness, premier learn-to-swim facility Goldfish Swim School and the neighborhood's first beer garden. Tangram also features a 24,000-square-foot food hall, a foodie's paradise with international eats. Eateries include Beijing-based Ju Qi, Taiwanese dessert bar Meet Fresh, and one of the largest and most popular hot pot chains in China, Xiao Long Kan Hot Pot. Designed by New York-based Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, with retail interiors by BHDM, Tangram is designed to become a global destination, marking a new chapter for entertainment and experience in NYC. Tangram is slated to open in spring 2022. For more information visit www.tangramnyc.com.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal, and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events, and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

