CHOCOLOVE XO NO SUGAR ADDED ELDERBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES IN DARK CHOCOLATE BAR RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST SNACK AWARDS

BOULDER, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, announced today that the Chocolove XO No Sugar Added Elderberries & Blueberries in 60% Dark Chocolate Bar was named a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Awards in the best dark chocolate bar category. The full list of winners can be found at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/best-snack-awards-2023.

Chocolove XO No Sugar Added Elderberries & Blueberries in 60% Dark Chocolate named Best Dark Chocolate Bar winner in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Awards. (PRNewswire)

Chocolove XO Elderberries & Blueberries in 60% Dark Chocolate is part of Chocolove's XO line of no-sugar-added chocolate sweetened naturally with inulin from chicory root and isomalt from beets. The bar contains no artificial sweeteners, which helps deliver a smooth, delicious and sophisticated taste. It is a higher-fiber, keto-friendly option that's a great choice for those following a low-sugar diet or for those who crave the combo of high-quality chocolate and fruit, but with fewer calories and less sugar per serving.

Like most Chocolove chocolate, Chocolove XO Elderberries & Blueberries is made from traceable cocoa beans and is Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability. The award-winning bar is also Non GMO Project Verified.

"This recognition from Good Housekeeping's experts shows we have succeeded in developing a no-sugar-added bar that delivers the same great taste as our original Chocolove," said Timothy Moley, Founder and CEO of Chocolove. "Sugar reduction was built into our brand promise from day one, and we're thrilled to offer consumers choice in the form of an award-winning bar for both taste and nutrition."

For the Good Housekeeping Best Snack Awards, Good Housekeeping's in-house Registered Dietitian and team of food and nutrition experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, nutrition fact labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis. The winning choices focus on innovative snacks in the food space that meet nutritional criteria, including caps on per-serving calories, sugar and sodium.

Chocolove XO Elderberries & Blueberries is available at Natural Grocers, a variety of independent natural food retailers nationwide, Amazon and Chocolove.com. Select Best Snack Award winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now, and the full list also is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2023.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR

lpinkerton@linhartpr.com / 918-527-3221

Chocolove (PRNewsfoto/Chocolove) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chocolove