The Body Shop US Partners with HeadCount to Increase Voter Access and Registration

The activist beauty retailer focuses on fighting voter suppression and engaging young Americans in democracy for the second year of its youth activism campaign Be Seen. Be Heard.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop is proud to announce its partnership with national nonpartisan organization HeadCount to register as many first-time voters as possible and support democracy protection. These bold actions to uphold voting rights are a part of Be Seen. Be Heard , The Body Shop's joint campaign with the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, which aims to increase young people's participation in public life in more than 75 countries.

Since 2021, at least 24 states in the US have passed laws that make it more difficult to vote and at least 32 states have introduced similarly restrictive bills. These laws have profound implications for voters, especially young and first-time voters, affecting access to polling stations, transportation, the voter registration process and voter ID laws, among other key determinants for election turnout.

In partnership with HeadCount, visitors to The Body Shop's stores and website can register to vote, sign a pledge to support young people's participation in democracy, and advocate for fair and accessible elections for all voters. Visit the brand's campaign website here .

"During last year's midterm elections, youth across the US made their voices heard loud and clear," said Hilary Lloyd, vice president of marketing and corporate social responsibility for The Body Shop North America. "Young people have the courage and moral clarity to help build a better world, but our institutions are not doing enough to make sure they are seen and heard. We hope this campaign, and partnership with HeadCount, will inspire more youth to think about engaging with democracy as an ongoing practice, not just during major elections."

At its core, HeadCount believes that elections should be accessible, fair, and trustworthy for all voters. Exposing young and first time voters to the power of their vote and the process is essential to its mission to make civic participation part of everyday culture.

"We are energized by The Body Shop's commitment to ensuring young Americans are engaged in democracy," said Lindsay Berberich, Partnership and Marketing Manager at HeadCount. "We look forward to partnering with them to bring more youth into the national voting rights conversation and help ensure elections are fair, accessible and trustworthy."

Further amplifying youth voices, The Body Shop is once again enlisting the support of the brand's 'Changemakers', ambassadors who are courageous and inspiring youth activists who will help spread the message of Be Seen. Be Heard. In the US, the beauty retailer is teaming up with Gen Z Girl Gang founder and reproductive rights activist Deja Foxx and Youth Climate Save Founder and animal rights advocate Genesis Butler . Through livestreams, digital storytelling and live events, The Body Shop's 'Changemakers' will instill the importance of voting access to customers across the US and drive support for HeadCount's civic engagement work.

Together, The Body Shop and HeadCount will host a number of voter registration events this year too, including an exciting activation in New York City on September 19, 2023 for National Voter Registration Day.

The Body Shop is now in its second year of Be Seen. Be Heard, having launched last May at the United Nations. Be Seen. Be Heard. has made numerous global strides since its launch, including successfully lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 in Malaysia and encouraging the UK's House of Lords to amend two clauses in its Public Order Bill to better protect the right to protest.

To join The Body Shop in its action, visit the brand's campaign website here .

