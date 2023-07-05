Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2023 Sales Results

· 270,476 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2023 represents 26 percent of total sales volume

· Toyota and Lexus bringing more electrified powertrain options to their lineups. This diverse portfolio of electrified options will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality.

· 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2022. June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2023 Sales Results (PRNewswire)

For the first half of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,038,520 vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."

June and First Half 2023 Highlights

TMNA:

June electrified vehicle sales of 51,535, up 28.8 percent; represents 26.4 percent of total sales volume

First half electrified vehicle sales of 270,476, up 1.4 percent; represents 26.0% percent of total sales volume

24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

June sales of 195,448, up 14.9 percent (volume an DSR basis)

Passenger car June sales up 8.9 percent

Truck June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 1.2 percent

Toyota Division:

Electrified vehicle June sales up 22.5 percent

June electrified vehicle ratio: 26.0 percent

First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.7 percent

Passenger car June sales up 11.3 percent

Camry June sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent

Mirai June sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent

SUV June sales 17.5 percent

bZ4X June sales up 1,767 percent; first half sales up 1,477 percent

Corolla Cross June sales up 21.2 percent; first half sales up 27.0 percent

Sequoia June sales up 8,453 percent; first half sales up 1,908 percent

Pickup June sales up 9.4 percent; first half sales up 15.4 percent

Tacoma first half sales up 7.5 percent

Tundra June sales 37.7 percent; first half sales up 34.8 percent

Best-ever June sales:

Best-ever first half sales:

Lexus Division:

Electrified vehicle June sales up 84.0 percent; first half sales up 67.7 percent

June electrified vehicle ratio: 28.4 percent

First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

IS first half sales up 1.9 percent

Luxury utility vehicle June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent

UX June sales up 86.4 percent; first half sales up 14.7 percent

NX June sales up 85.3 percent; first half sales up 73.5 percent

RX June sales up 10.7 percent; first half sales up 6.7 percent

LX June sales up 29.1 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent

UX HEV June sales up 401 percent; first half sales up 106.2 percent

NX HEV June sales up 123.3 percent; first half sales up 48.4 percent

NX PHEV first half sales up 33.9 percent

RX HEV June sales up 119.3 percent; first half sales up 126.3 percent

LS HEV June sales up 166.7 percent; first half sales up 258.8

Best-ever June sales:

Best-ever first half sales:

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2023 2022 DSR % VOL % 2023 2022 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 195,448 170,155 14.9 14.9 1,038,520 1,045,697 -0.7 -0.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 168,680 147,495 14.4 14.4 889,108 914,609 -2.8 -2.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 26,768 22,660 18.1 18.1 149,412 131,088 14.0 14.0 COROLLA 20,485 19,716 3.9 3.9 97,498 116,832 -16.5 -16.5 SUPRA 246 563 -56.3 -56.3 1,621 2,684 -39.6 -39.6 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,178 1,306 -9.8 -9.8 5,263 6,177 -14.8 -14.8 MIRAI 445 253 75.9 75.9 1,722 1,358 26.8 26.8 CROWN 1,232 0 0 0 6,155 0 0 0 AVALON 2 2,219 -99.9 -99.9 43 8,120 -99.5 -99.5 PRIUS 2,466 1,950 26.5 26.5 14,941 20,214 -26.1 -26.1 CAMRY 28,706 23,192 23.8 23.8 150,742 135,925 10.9 10.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 54,760 49,199 11.3 11.3 277,985 291,310 -4.6 -4.6 IS 1,854 2,010 -7.8 -7.8 11,114 10,911 1.9 1.9 RC 165 319 -48.3 -48.3 842 1,150 -26.8 -26.8 ES 3,475 3,710 -6.3 -6.3 19,319 21,878 -11.7 -11.7 LS 174 274 -36.5 -36.5 1,211 1,248 -3.0 -3.0 LC 132 103 28.2 28.2 825 833 -1.0 -1.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,800 6,417 -9.6 -9.6 33,313 36,022 -7.5 -7.5 TOTAL TMNA CAR 60,560 55,616 8.9 8.9 311,298 327,332 -4.9 -4.9 C-HR 5 1,144 -99.6 -99.6 774 9,080 -91.5 -91.5 BZ4X 616 33 1,767.0 1,767.0 3,659 232 1,477.2 1,477.2 RAV4 38,250 33,200 15.2 15.2 187,017 200,885 -6.9 -6.9 COROLLA CROSS 5,629 4,646 21.2 21.2 28,336 22,315 27.0 27.0 VENZA 2,292 2,546 -10.0 -10.0 13,077 18,666 -29.9 -29.9 HIGHLANDER 18,542 15,970 16.1 16.1 113,264 117,403 -3.5 -3.5 GRAND HIGHLANDER 159 0 0 0 159 0 0 0 4RUNNER 9,287 7,496 23.9 23.9 50,736 66,829 -24.1 -24.1 SEQUOIA 1,625 19 8,453.0 8,453.0 9,577 477 1,907.8 1,907.8 LAND CRUISER 1 0 0 0 4 39 -89.7 -89.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 76,406 65,054 17.5 17.5 406,603 435,926 -6.7 -6.7 SIENNA 6,418 4,805 33.6 33.6 27,940 34,409 -18.8 -18.8 TACOMA 21,321 21,339 -0.1 -0.1 116,845 108,648 7.5 7.5 TUNDRA 9,775 7,098 37.7 37.7 59,735 44,316 34.8 34.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,096 28,437 9.4 9.4 176,580 152,964 15.4 15.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 113,920 98,296 15.9 15.9 611,123 623,299 -2.0 -2.0 UX 1,012 543 86.4 86.4 6,802 5,929 14.7 14.7 NX 6,925 3,737 85.3 85.3 34,038 19,615 73.5 73.5 RZ 281 0 0 0 1,117 0 0 0 RX 9,819 8,872 10.7 10.7 57,372 53,769 6.7 6.7 GX 2,438 2,633 -7.4 -7.4 13,324 13,956 -4.5 -4.5 LX 493 458 7.6 7.6 3,446 1,797 91.8 91.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 20,968 16,243 29.1 29.1 116,099 95,066 22.1 22.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 134,888 114,539 17.8 17.8 727,222 718,365 1.2 1.2 Selling Days 26 26



152 152



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY June 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2023 2022 DSR % VOL% 2023 2022 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,698 1,285 32.1 32.1 12,275 14,861 -17.4 -17.4 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 768 665 15.5 15.5 2,666 5,353 -50.2 -50.2 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 2,808 1,950 44.0 44.0 23,101 18,065 27.9 27.9 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 4,386 3,650 20.2 20.2 12,207 20,468 -40.4 -40.4 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 1 518 -99.8 -99.8 6 2,460 -99.8 -99.8 TOYOTA MIRAI 445 253 75.9 75.9 1,722 1,358 26.8 26.8 TOYOTA CROWN 1,232 0 0 0 6,155 0 0 0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,418 4,805 33.6 33.6 27,937 34,391 -18.8 -18.8 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,650 2,915 -9.1 -9.1 33,422 27,809 20.2 20.2 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 54 0 0 0 54 0 0 0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 1,622 0 0 0 9,555 0 0 0 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 616 33 1,767.0 1,767.0 3,659 232 1,477.0 1,477.0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 14,919 13,913 7.2 7.2 57,208 86,803 -34.1 -34.1 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,139 2,544 -55.2 -55.2 10,970 10,153 8.0 8.0 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 530 0 0 0 530 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,292 2,546 -10.0 -10.0 13,077 18,666 -29.9 -29.9 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,349 787 198.5 198.5 14,280 1,183 1,107.0 1,107.0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,192 1,177 1.3 1.3 5,766 6,802 -15.2 -15.2 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,012 202 401.0 401.0 6,800 3,297 106.2 106.2 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,650 739 123.3 123.3 7,277 4,905 48.4 48.4 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 447 634 -29.5 -29.5 2,298 1,716 33.9 33.9 LEXUS RZ BEV 281 0 0 0 1,117 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 3,018 1,376 119.3 119.3 18,319 8,094 126.3 126.3 LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 3 166.7 166.7 61 17 258.8 258.8 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 3 -100 -100 14 11 27.3 27.3 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 51,535 39,998 28.8 28.8 270,476 266,644 1.4 1.4 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 43,927 35,864 22.5 22.5 228,824 241,802 -5.4 -5.4 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 7,608 4,134 84.0 84.0 41,652 24,842 67.7 67.7 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 26.4 % 23.5 %



26.0 % 25.5 %



Selling Days 26 26



152 152























