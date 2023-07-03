Wemade migrated WEMIX PLAY to its mainnet and enhanced usability

Secure transaction support protocol PPP for simpler token swap process

Usability enhanced through connection with various mainnets

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMIX PLAY, a global blockchain game platform by Wemade, has successfully migrated to the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet on June 29th.

(PRNewswire)

Through the mainnet migration, now all games onboard on WEMIX PLAY are connected to the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet. Network interoperability has improved by utilizing PPP (Play Proof Protocol), a protocol that supports secure transactions.

PPP (Play Proof Protocol) supports a fast and secure swap service. The swap service, which originally required multiple steps to transfer tokens of different chains, can now be done with just a signature, thereby enhancing usability.

Wemade is building a big community connected to other chains through the WEMIX ecosystem omni-chain strategy. WEMIX PLAY is preparing to support even easier token swap by connecting to various mainnets.

WEMIX PLAY is the world's biggest open blockchain game platform that has 9 million accumulated users. Blockchain games of diverse genres including MMORPG, strategy simulation and SNG are currently being serviced on the platform. Game-based tokenomics, GameFi that utilizes various game tokens and utility tokens, Marketplace where game-related NFTs can be traded, and Community are also supported. Visit www.wemixplay.com for further details.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd