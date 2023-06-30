Women's Real Estate Investors Network Unveils Highly Anticipated Annual Event - Empowering Women in Real Estate Investing

Learn From World-Class Powerhouses at WREIN Live 2023: Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Kim Kiyosaki, Patrice Washington, and More!

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Real Estate Investors Network (WREIN), the nation's leading organization dedicated to supporting, empowering and educating women in real estate investing, is thrilled to announce it's highly anticipated annual event, scheduled to take place on July 14-16, 2023. This event provides a unique opportunity for women real estate investors to connect, learn and thrive in an inclusive and inspiring environment that fosters their growth in the industry.

With an impressive lineup of renowned industry experts, including Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Kim Kiyosaki, Patrice Washington, and more, attendees can expect a transformative and engaging experience. These influential speakers will share their knowledge, experiences and insights through engaging keynotes and Q&A style chats. By fostering collaboration and providing invaluable specialized real estate investing knowledge, the event aims to accelerate the success of women in the industry.

"We are thrilled to bring you WREIN Live, where women in real estate investing can gather, learn and network with like-minded professionals," said Trea Todd, Founder of the Women's Real Estate Investors Network. "Our goal is to empower women by providing them with comprehensive holistic real estate, business and legacy education, enabling them to achieve financial independence and peace of mind."

Todd continues, "This event will serve as a catalyst for our women's' growth in the industry, fostering their individual successes and driving positive change across the entire real estate investing sector, which has historically been dominated by men."

Tickets to WREIN Live 2023 are exclusive to the WREIN community. Please visit SheCan23.com to sign up for the WREIN's exclusive 3-day virtual event (July 21-23, 2023) and to discover how to join WREIN Live in-person.

About the Women's Real Estate Investors Network:

The Women's Real Estate Investors Network (WREIN) is the nation's leading organization dedicated to supporting, empowering and educating women in the real estate investing industry. Through strategic networking opportunities, comprehensive educational resources, and personalized mentorship programs, the WREIN equips women with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the dynamic world of real estate investing. Since its inception in 2018, the WREIN has positively impacted the lives of over 150,000 women, providing them with the essential foundation to take their first transformative steps toward reaching their full potential. Visit WREIN.com to learn more.

