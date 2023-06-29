Hearts of Heroes New Season Premieres at the Start of an Active Hurricane Season

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced its premiere of the fifth season of Hearts of Heroes, the Emmy-nominated original weekly series showcasing first responders and other heroes in the aftermath of manmade and natural disasters. The new season debuts July 1 on ABC stations nationwide as part of "Weekend Adventure," an educational/informational programming block airing Saturday mornings in most local markets (check local listings).

Sheldon Yellen and Ginger Zee celebrate first responders on (PRNewswire)

Season 5 returns during the start of an active 2023 hurricane season and as severe weather conditions continue to threaten regions across the nation. This year, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts 12 to 17 total named storms. Of those, five to nine could become hurricanes. Hearts of Heroes offers life-saving information on how to prepare for natural disasters.

The show is hosted by Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for Good Morning America and ABC News; BELFOR Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen serves as the show's expert on safety, disaster protection and recovery. BELFOR, the world's largest property restoration and disaster recovery services company, is co-production partner with HMPG and sponsor of the series.

"Given the active hurricane season we're already facing, this show's mission has never been more timely," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I). "Ginger and Sheldon truly help viewers understand and prepare for disasters before they happen."

"Disasters large and small are inevitable. Thanks to our heroic first responders, many lives are saved. I am proud to be a part of honoring these heroes across our country and to help keep our friends and neighbors safe," Yellen said.

Hearts of Heroes recently earned 14 Telly Awards for last season's episodes, including top honors in the categories of Documentary, Writing and Social Impact. In its first four seasons combined, the show was recognized with 35 Telly Awards, a Parent's Choice Award and a Daytime Emmy nomination. Along with providing life-saving information, the program captures inspiring stories of survivors as well as first-responders and rescuers -- police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals, military members and others – who have dealt with extreme natural and manmade conditions.

Hearts of Heroes is part of HMPG's current program portfolio which comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About BELFOR

BELFOR Holdings, Inc. is a $2 billion entity that operates a number of companies around the world, many of which complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For nearly 75 years, BELFOR has provided residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters, including the global COVID-19 pandemic. From water and flood restoration services, fire and smoke recovery, structural damage repair, disinfection services and biohazard cleaning, to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR has a rapid and proven response. BELFOR companies operate in 57 countries with 500+ offices employing over 12,500 full-time experienced restoration specialists who are dedicated to "Restoring More Than Property." For more information, please visit www.belfor.com.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; "Consumer Reports TV," and the company's dedicated FAST channels "Xplore," "The Jack Hanna Channel" and "Rovr Pets," available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

