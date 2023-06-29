First Tech Federal Credit Union Promotes Chylon Pappas to Vice President of Corporate & Government Engagement

Esteemed leader to propel First Tech's credit union advocacy work forward

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union , the nation's ninth-largest credit union, announced the promotion of Chylon Pappas to VP of Corporate & Government Engagement, where she will lead the community engagement and corporate communications functions, as well as First Tech's new government affairs division. Pappas will report directly to Chief People and Administrative Officer Monique Little.

Chylon Pappas has been promoted to VP of Corporate & Government Engagement, where she will lead the community engagement and corporate communications functions, as well as First Tech’s new government affairs division. (PRNewswire)

Dedicating over two decades of her career to First Tech, Pappas has demonstrated excellence throughout several roles, including VP of Marketing, VP of Membership, and Senior Director of Corporate Communications & Community Engagement. Beyond her professional experience, Pappas has fostered key industry relationships with community and nonprofit partners and currently serves as the board chair of With Love Oregon – supporting foster families and children.

Within her new role, Pappas will lead the credit union's community, advocacy, and government affairs activities – building and maintaining strong, trusting relationships with key community, political, and industry leaders within the communities First Tech serves. Specifically, Pappas will deepen engagement with First Tech's Select Employer Groups, create awareness around social impact work and drive the credit union's legislative agenda into action.

"We congratulate Chylon on this well-deserved promotion and are confident that her people-first focus will propel us forward on our journey of not only being a committed community partner and the employer of choice but also the credit union of choice," said Chief People and Administrative Officer Monique Little. "With a proven ability to develop meaningful connections internally and externally, Chylon will be instrumental in continuing to establish First Tech as a trusted, mission-driven credit union."

"The Credit Union difference is something I'm incredibly passionate about. This new role opens so many doors to make an impact not only on our communities and employees, but on the larger financial industry to help further the credit union movement. I'm so excited to develop deeper relationships that build long-term business and brand value at First Tech, while also establishing a vision for social impact programs across our footprint," said Pappas.

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $17+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 720,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com .

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency

(541) 521-2459

firsttech@hoffman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union