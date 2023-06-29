Deloitte Digital and Salesforce Collaborate to Help Unleash the Power of AI for CRM

Deloitte announces plans to adapt its Trustworthy AI™ framework for CRM to accelerate the Salesforce AI Cloud journey

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte Digital and Salesforce announced a collaboration to provide organizations around the world with the accelerators and strategies they need to deploy trusted AI for CRM. Deloitte Digital will offer its AI services, industry experience, and deep knowledge of data protection to help organizations implement and scale Salesforce AI Cloud, Salesforce's suite of trusted, open and business-ready generative AI-powered applications . Together, Deloitte Digital and Salesforce will help clients harness the power of AI for CRM to deliver tailored customer experiences, supercharge company productivity and safeguard their data.

Deploying AI for CRM requires a paramount focus on trust and data security. New Salesforce research reveals that 73% of employees perceive generative AI as introducing new security risks, and almost 60% of those intending to use the technology lack knowledge regarding data security measures. Deloitte's Trustworthy AITM framework highlights six fundamental dimensions for the effective deployment of AI: fairness and impartiality; transparency and explainability; responsibility and accountability; robustness and reliability; privacy preservation; and safety and security, as announced previously.

Deloitte recently announced a new Generative AI practice that combines the leading services, AI talent and deep industry experience that enterprise leaders need as they design their Generative AI strategies and create innovative AI-fueled applications. Deloitte's Trustworthy AI framework helps clients develop necessary safeguards and balance competing ethical priorities during product development and operation.

"For many years, Deloitte has been leading the industry in AI capabilities anchored in trust. With our extended focus and collaboration with Salesforce, we are able to offer our clients the technical experience and industry-specific knowledge to help them design, develop and deploy AI solutions that optimize CRM processes, enable personalized customer interactions, and generate actionable insights for strategic decision-making," said Jim Rowan, principal and U.S. leader for Deloitte Consulting's Strategy & Analytics business.

Deloitte Digital will collaborate with Salesforce to offer clients a comprehensive set of tools to help accelerate their AI for CRM journeys and implement AI in an effective and trustworthy way. In this collaboration, clients will have access to:

Strategies Ready to Deploy AI for CRM : Quantitative, research-backed trust framework to prepare clients to deploy AI for CRM in a way that helps them address the security, privacy and compliance requirements of their customers and fosters loyalty and brand equity.

Industry-Specific AI Use Cases : AI readiness labs at Deloitte Digital studios, with dedicated industry-specific immersive experiences to explore the potential of generative AI and accelerate the adoption of Salesforce AI Cloud across various sectors, including technology, health care, and financial services.

Upskilling in AI for CRM Success: The Deloitte AI Academy 's commitment to upskill 10,000 professionals across the globe will include training programs to develop and enhance generative AI for CRM skills, fostering the next generation of talent. : The's commitment to upskill 10,000 professionals across the globe will include training programs to develop and enhance generative AI for CRM skills, fostering the next generation of talent.

"Deloitte Digital helps organizations leverage generative AI technologies responsibly and ethically. As the world's most trusted brand, Deloitte is uniquely positioned to help our clients prepare for this exciting phase of innovation. Our collaboration with Salesforce signifies our dedication to building the foundation for AI-driven transformation in sector-specific CRM use cases," said Maximilian Schroeck, global chief commercial officer for Salesforce, Deloitte Global.

Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, added, "Today every organization must become an AI-first company to compete, and that can only be done by adopting technologies rooted in trust and transparency. Salesforce's work with Deloitte Digital will help ensure organizations have the strategies and technologies they need to confidently adopt and deploy AI for CRM, driving personalized customer experiences and immediate business outcomes."

Salesforce AI Cloud is built for CRM to power customer experiences and company productivity by bringing together AI, data, analytics and automation to provide trusted, open, real-time generative AI that is enterprise ready. AI Cloud will enable sales reps, and developers to unlock efficiency, enhanced experiences and accelerate growth.

Delivering work in over 40 countries, Deloitte Digital will bring its global breadth and depth of Salesforce experience to help clients deploy AI for CRM at scale. Deloitte Digital will share perspectives on this topic and many others at Salesforce's London World Tour on June 29, 2023.

Deloitte Digital combines consulting and creativity to solve new problems with new ideas and unlock growth across the entire customer experience. By uniting leading digital and creative capabilities with the deep industry knowledge and experience Deloitte is known for, we help clients tackle their biggest challenges. New problems are arriving faster than ever before and we're using creativity, purpose, and technology as our solution to power modern business transformation. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, culture, society, and the planet. Visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en.html or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram to learn more.

About Salesforce

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

