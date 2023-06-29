BloomSmith Revolutionises Real Estate Funding Operations with Really Simple Systems CRM

Leading VAT bridging loan provider streamlines processes, enhances customer support, and achieves business objectives with advanced CRM solution

PETERSFIELD, England, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM software vendor, Really Simple Systems announces the successful implementation of its CRM with BloomSmith , a VAT bridging loan provider.

Since the implementation, BloomSmith has experienced a remarkable transformation in its operations, streamlining fintech processes, improving customer support, and effortlessly achieving its business objectives.

Prior to integrating Really Simple Systems CRM, BloomSmith relied on a combination of whiteboards and spreadsheets for contact management. However, as the company expanded and its ambitions grew, it became evident that a more sophisticated and comprehensive system was required to meet their needs and the expectations of customers.

"The business was growing rapidly, and we realised that to achieve our aspirations, we needed a change that was simple yet technologically effective," explained Nigel Smith, CEO of BloomSmith.

Nigel continues,"The CRM system has benefited us in every possible way. All our customer data is now consolidated in one secure cloud-based location, allowing us to access and analyse it effortlessly. In the past, data was scattered across multiple fields in a single spreadsheet. Now, generating reports with the precise data we need has become a simple task."

Nigel further highlighted the significant benefits of the integrated marketing tool, stating, "Previously, we relied on Outlook for our marketing emails. However, after a year of utilising the Really Simple Systems Simple Marketing tool, we upgraded to the Advanced Marketing tool, which provided us with various design features and enhanced targeting capabilities to reach different audiences."

With Really Simple Systems CRM, BloomSmith now enjoys a streamlined digital workflow, seamlessly managing initial inquiries through to completed deals, ensuring efficient pipeline management.

One of the key advantages of the CRM for BloomSmith is its customisation capabilities. The introduction of calculable fields has significantly saved the company time, enabling a more tailored and efficient approach to their processes.

Looking to the future, BloomSmith has plans to further customise the report functionality of their personal dashboards, utilising data visualisation to highlight information relevant to their objectives. The company has scheduled a call with Really Simple Systems' Technical Success team to explore creating charts and widgets that align with their requirements.

"The CRM seamlessly integrates into all aspects of a business, from record keeping and relationship management to reporting and marketing. For us, it has become an indispensable tool that facilitates our growth and allows us to achieve our fintech orientated business objectives. As our objectives continue to evolve in terms of sophistication, complexity, and scale, the CRM remains instrumental in our success," concluded Nigel.

About Really Simple Systems:

Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for SME businesses operating in the B2B sector, its customers range from single-user start-ups to 200-user systems, including renowned organisations such as the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland, British Museum, and various local government agencies, along with numerous small businesses. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is highly acclaimed for its user-friendly interface, excellent customer support, and remarkable flexibility for customisation.

