SourceFuse Celebrates Shortlist for the Prestigious India Global Forum's 'Market Entrant of the Year' Award

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse , a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, announced today that it has been shortlisted for the 'Market Entrant of the Year' category for the prestigious 5th annual UK-India Awards 2023, to be held in the UK on June 29. The India Global Forum's (IGF) awards brings its flagship event 'UK-India Week 2023: Leading With Purpose' to a close.

During UK-India Week, Gautam Ghai , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, SourceFuse will be speaking at the exclusive, closed-door gathering: IGF Dialogues, a platform which allows the leading minds to come together and discuss the whole spectrum of the UK-India partnership. On the topic Reforming Governance with Technology, Gautam will lead peers to explore opportunities, address challenges, and build valuable alliances across a vast and unparalleled network. Ghai will also be in conversation at 'Tank the Shark' during the Founders & Funders Retreat, a chance to learn what lights an investor's brain!

"We're honoured to be shortlisted for this award, especially as our team have really been dedicated to increasing our UK presence", said Ghai . "With phenomenal success in India and abroad, the last few years have seen many SourceFuse activities, achievements, and alliances in the UK-India corridor that have strengthened partnerships and positioned us as a leading player."

Ghai added, "Our goal at SourceFuse is to provide a complete spectrum of best-in-class cloud-native solutions to help accelerate enterprises' aspirations. Being invited to join the UK government's Global Entrepreneur Programme last year was a huge milestone for us, as it validated us as a true digital transformation innovator."

UK-India Week seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. Extending his support to UK-India Week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is confident that the India-UK partnership will be a 'defining one for our times'. To further celebrate UK-India Week, Sunak will be hosting a reception at 10 Downing Street, to which Ghai has also been invited.

SourceFuse's award nomination and shortlisting recognizes its level of investment in the UK, as well as the impact on trade & investment, job creation, innovation, and society.

