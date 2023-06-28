BenefitMall Senior Compliance Analyst and Sales Representative Honored at NAPIB Conference

David Mordo recognized for exceptional contribution to compliance field ahead of retirement

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall's Senior Compliance Analyst, David Mordo was named the recipient of the Harold R. Gordon Memorial Award. The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) awarded Mordo with their highest honor at their conference in New Orleans Monday night ahead of his retirement.

The Harold R. Gordon memorial award is the industry's highest honor. Gordon is considered to be the father of the American health insurance industry. Each year NABIP pays tribute to his legacy by presenting the Harold R. Gordon Memorial Award, which recognizes the recipient as the industry's Person of the Year. The recipient is selected by a special committee that carefully reviews nominees based on their selfless commitment and extraordinary contributions that go beyond their professional responsibilities.

Michele Gentile, a dedicated sales representative for Large Group based in White Plains, New York, was also honored with the NAPIB Distinguished Service Award. This esteemed recognition is presented to members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and gone above and beyond the call of duty in their volunteer service to the association.

"We want to extend our sincerest congratulations to David and Michele on these well-deserved honors, and to David on a successful culmination of his career," BenefitMall CEO Scott Kirksey said. "Throughout his tenure as a senior compliance analyst, David has exemplified unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment to upholding compliance standards and to our broker partners. His contributions have been invaluable, and his impact on BenefitMall has been immeasurable."

Throughout his extensive 43-year career in the industry, Mordo has dedicated his expertise to providing guidance to brokers, as well as both small and large employers, on matters related to Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), and other healthcare and health insurance concerns. His passionate advocacy for employers has taken him to significant legislative and regulatory arenas where he engages with state and federal lawmakers.

Since 1999, Mordo has been an active member of NABIP, contributing significantly to the organization. He has held various leadership positions, including chapter president, local and state legislative chair. Nationally, Mordo held key positions on NABIP's Finance Committee, Governance Committee, and Leading Producers Round Table Committee. He also served on NABIP's Legislative Council for six years and held the role of legislative chair in 2016. His efforts have greatly improved the health insurance industry through an extraordinary commitment of time, talents and professional experience. Mordo's last day at BenefitMall is Friday, June 30.

