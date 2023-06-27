LXT Welcomes Amr Nour-Eldin as Vice President of Technology

Speech processing and machine learning veteran brings over 15 years of industry experience in leading high-profile technology initiatives at Nuance, a Microsoft company

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT , an emerging leader in global AI training data, today announced the addition of Amr Nour-Eldin as Vice President of Technology. Amr brings an extensive background in speech and audio processing as well as machine learning in the context of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), with hands-on experience in deep learning techniques for streaming end-to-end speech recognition at Nuance Communications, now a part of Microsoft.

"Amr will drive the technology vision and roadmap to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the dynamic AI market."

"We are thrilled to welcome Amr to the LXT executive team," said Mohammad Omar, LXT co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Amr will drive the technology vision and roadmap to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the dynamic AI market. This is an important stage in our journey - we will continue to invest in our tech capabilities to deliver even higher quality data to our clients and improve internal efficiencies, among other important goals."

"With the emergence of AI as a truly transformational technology, the LXT mission to power technologies of the future through innovative data generation in every language, culture, and modality is more important than ever," said Nour-Eldin. "I am very excited to join such a talented team and look forward to shaping the landscape and future of AI data together."

Most recently, Amr was a principal researcher in the Global R&D division at Nuance, a level attained with the accumulation of wide-ranging experience in complex aspects of Nuance's speech-focused business. His responsibilities included the investigation, development and advancement of state-of-the-art speech and audio processing and deep learning capabilities across its product portfolio. Microsoft acquired Nuance in 2021 for nearly US$20 billion.

"We are at a tipping point in our evolution," commented Phil Hall, LXT Chief Growth Officer, "and Amr's speech and audio processing experience fits perfectly with our vision for the future. I am delighted to welcome him to the executive team and look forward to working alongside him to develop innovative new AI data solutions to power the next generation of AI applications."

About LXT

LXT is an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology for global organizations. In partnership with an international network of contributors, LXT collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise. Our global expertise spans more than 115 countries and over 780 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a presence in the United States, UK, Egypt, Turkey and Australia. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Learn more at lxt.ai.

