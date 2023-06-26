TACO BELL® TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH PARIS HILTON AND THE FAN FAVORITE RETURN OF THE VOLCANO MENU

Taco Bell's hottest items return to menus on June 29 for a limited time – complete with the hottest Paris Hilton partnership to introduce the brand's first-ever pre-recorded advice Hot Line at 1-844-THTS-HOT1

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is coming in HOT with nostalgia for the return of the 2000s fan favorite Volcano Menu. To spice things up, Taco Bell is partnering with the queen of heat, Paris Hilton for a themed advice line: that's hot. As promised, the fan-favorite Volcano Menu returns nationwide on June 29 and even earlier for Taco Bell Rewards members with exclusive early access on June 272.

To bring back a trio of options so hot and so Y2K , Taco Bell has called on no other than Paris Hilton to do the honors. Long time Taco Bell fan and resident expert on what's hot, Paris Hilton joins in to celebrate the return of the iconic menu with the launch of the brand's first-ever hot line. Fans will now have the chance to get advice straight from the source of what's hot and what's not: Paris Hilton . Need a little life coaching? Covered. Still wondering if bangs are a good idea? She'll tell you. After dialing into the Hot Line at 1-844-THTS-HOT, fans can engage with a selection of six pre-recorded messages while relishing in the heat the Volcano Menu offers.

"Taco Bell's Volcano Menu isn't just iconic, it's the epitome of hot," said Hilton. "I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más."

The long-awaited return has been fueled by the menu items' cult-like following through online petitions, social media pleas and various at-home attempts of those looking to recreate the rich and spicy blend of cheeses and fiery red jalapeño peppers the original Lava Sauce is known for. Since its inception, the Volcano Menu has filled the hearts and stomachs of fans yearning for authentic Taco Bell flavors paired with a flavorful taste of heat and spice.

"We're always listening to our fans, and the extensive passion and needs of the Volcano fanbase could no longer go unmet" said Taylor Montgomery, US Chief Marketing Officer. "Taco Bell is always looking to deliver on the 'surprise' factor for fans and build on our reputation of choosing authentic partnerships with those who are already mega-fans. So, to bring the heat for this major campaign, we called on none other than Paris Hilton. Always in-the-know of what's hot, Paris will help bring back these beloved items of the 2000s that never go out of style."

" Paris Hilton's iconic presence and Taco Bell's HOT flavors are coming together to create a deliciously nostalgic experience that will transport you back to the turn of the millennium," said Krystal Hauserman , CMO of Paris Hilton's next-gen media company, 11:11 Media. "The hotline is just the beginning! Fans will be able to join in other fun ways including on TikTok and through new music by Paris that will make you say, 'That's Hot!'"

Want to taste the heat at home? Order the Volcano Menu on the Taco Bell App or exclusively on DoorDash, from June 29 – July 5 . DashPass subscribers on DoorDash can enjoy a free Volcano Taco or Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito on orders $15 and over4. To redeem the fiery offer, the order must have a minimum subtotal of $15 , excluding taxes, fees and tips. The Volcano Menu returns for a limited time and is available at participating US Taco Bell® locations while supplies last, offered in a la carte or combo options. DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, saving members over $35 a month on average5. Plus, members get access to exclusive perks. Starting July 6 , fans can order the Volcano Menu on the Taco Bell app, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub for a limited time.

The epic comeback will be the third time fans can satisfy fire filled taste buds, thanks to the Volcano Taco, Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito and with it, Lava Sauce. The Volcano Taco holds seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, a three-cheese blend and, of course, Lava sauce in an iconic fiery red Volcano crunchy taco shell for $2.49*. The Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito wraps seasoned rice, seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend, reduced fat sour cream, crunchy Fiesta tortilla strips and Lava sauce in a warm flour tortilla for $3.99*. Fans craving the same heat on their favorite core menu item like the Crunchwrap Supreme or bean and cheese burrito can do so by adding Lava Sauce for just $1*.

1 1-844-THTS-HOT is a toll-free line with prerecorded content available for calls originating from the US only between 6/26 - 8/2.

2 Early Access is available to Rewards Members only from 6/27-6/28 only via the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Check your local Taco Bell store for availability. No cash value. Additional terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

3 Double the beef as compared to a Beefy Melt Burrito.

4 Valid for one Volcano Taco or Double3 Beef Volcano Burrito only at participating Taco Bell locations, with a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes, fees and tips. Offer valid for one (1) redemption per customer. Valid for DashPass members only. Offer valid from 6/29/2023 through 7/5/2023, or while supplies last. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Prices and items may vary. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions. TACO BELL and TACO BELL LOGO are Registered Trademarks of Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC.

5 Estimated savings are based on average savings for DashPass members and do not include the subscription fees members pay.

DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

