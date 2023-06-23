United Site Services Appoints Jason Nordin as Chief Operating Officer

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Site Services (USS), the leading provider of portable sanitation and temporary site services in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Nordin as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Nordin joins USS after over a decade at Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of 670 travel centers in North America. Most recently he served as COO where he oversaw all business operations for the company's travel centers and quick-serve restaurants. In this role, he drove adoption of systems and processes to effectively deliver a superior customer experience through a dispersed labor-based model.

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer at United Site Services, Nordin will be responsible for overseeing all the Company's operations across approximately 150 branches, continuing the implementation of operational best practices to drive efficiency and improvements in delivery of service.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason Nordin to United Site Services as our Chief Operating Officer," said Asterios Satrazemis, CEO of United Site Services. "His background leading distributed businesses across the United States is well suited to guide our organization's strategic operational focus. I am confident that under Jason's leadership, United Site Services will continue to deliver outstanding services to our customers and achieve new levels of operational efficiency."

About USS

United Site Services (USS) is the nation's leading temporary site services provider with a full offering of solutions including portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. For over 20 years, USS has helped keep environments safe and clean for construction workers, emergency responders, live event attendees and more. With coast-to-coast coverage, the largest inventory of equipment plus industry-leading safety and service standards, USS has an unmatched ability to meet the unique needs of any environment - no matter the scale.

