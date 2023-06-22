New survey shows Delta Dental patients rate their experiences with dentists a 9.5 out of 10

New survey shows Delta Dental patients rate their experiences with dentists a 9.5 out of 10

CAHPS® Dental Plan Survey uncovers unique insights about patient care

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental announced key findings from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Dental Plan Survey, which provides feedback from Delta Dental patients about their oral health care experiences.

Delta Dental announced key findings from the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Dental Plan Survey, which provides feedback from Delta Dental patients about their oral health care experiences. (PRNewswire)

Delta Dental is the only carrier utilizing the survey nationwide to continuously enhance patient experiences with its outstanding network of dentists. This trusted anonymous survey tool is used in the health care industry to evaluate a patient's experience throughout their dental care journey and includes questions related to care from dentists and staff, access to dental care, and dental plan information and services.

Recent CAHPS Dental Plan Survey findings

More than 20,000 Delta Dental adult patients responded to the survey during the past year. Key results include:

Patients rate their experiences with Delta Dental dentists an average 9.5 out of 10

Patients gave an average 9.4 out of 10 overall dental care rating

96% of patients said their dentist and dental staff treated them with courtesy and respect

88% of patients reported feeling comfortable during dental treatment

"The CAHPS Dental Plan Survey is an important tool for Delta Dental to advance our commitment to patient-centered care and provide excellent experiences for our members," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Patients who feel respected and understood by their dentists are more likely to follow home care recommendations and return for regular preventive care. This helps ensure a lifetime of good oral and overall health."

Aggregate results from the survey will be shared with Delta Dental network dentists through customized Patient Feedback Reports. These insights will help dental providers consistently deliver exceptional levels of care.

"Delta Dental is the first and only dental carrier to deploy the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey with commercial groups on a national scale," added Dill. "By collaborating with dentists, we're able to recognize strengths and pinpoint specific areas for improvement in the patient experience. This is critical because studies show that positive patient experiences are associated with better health outcomes."

Survey history

Developed by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the CAHPS survey tool has been widely used by numerous health care organizations in addition to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2006, the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey was developed to assist the U.S. military with assessing its TRICARE dental services program. The Yale School of Public Health and RAND Corporation collaborated to ensure the validity of the CAHPS Dental Plan Survey — refining questions and improving administration methods to provide a consistent measure of the patient experience.

"CAHPS" is a registered trademark of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association .

Delta Dental Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association