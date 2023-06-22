110 Years of Design: New Book from Formica Highlights Over a Century of Cultural Influence

110 Years of Design: New Book from Formica Highlights Over a Century of Cultural Influence

Book includes decade-by-decade look at Formica's design and impact

CINCINNATI, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation, the inventor of high-pressure laminate founded in 1913, today announces the release of its book Beyond Boomerang: A Celebration of 110 Years of Formica Patterns. The book commemorates the brand's 110th anniversary and over a century of influencing residential and commercial interiors.

Formica Corporation's new book (PRNewswire)

The book provides a decade-by-decade look at each era's prominent Formica® patterns and the stories behind their design.

Beginning with the company's origins as the Formica Insulation Company, a start-up focused on using new plastic laminate techniques for industrial and electrical applications, the book provides a decade-by-decade look at each era's prominent Formica® patterns and the stories behind their design, driven by contemporaneous current events, cultural moments, technology advancements and evolving design aesthetics.

"The research for this book made it clear just how much Formica's evolution has been a reflection of culture, particularly in the United States," said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. "We've designed the book to highlight our patterns over the years and the untold stories behind them – from the designers to the economic, political and popular culture influences."

The book was penned by Shawn Patrick Tubb, a licensed architect and historian who has a passion for mid-century modern historic preservation, with research support from Formica's design team and other current and former associates. The nearly-150-page book reflects a decade of work compiling the brand's history, including combing through Formica internal archives, searching decades-old magazines for Formica advertisements and even visits to the Smithsonian to study the Formica patterns that are a part of the institution's collection.

With a storied past, Formica continues to evolve its offerings for residential and commercial spaces to meet current design preferences while still maintaining the same high performance the brand is known for. More recent additions to Formica Corporation's portfolio include Everform® Solid Surface, Formica® Writable Surfaces, DecoMetal® Metal Laminates and the company's sister product line, FENIX® Innovative Materials.

For more information on Formica's 110th anniversary, visit Formica.com/110. To learn more about the book and inquire about receiving a copy, visit Formica.com.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Broadview Holding family of companies, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Broadview Holding

Based in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of businesses covers two industry clusters: Energy and Material Technology. Broadview's Material Technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of EUR 1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, this cluster has a leading global position in the market for surface materials.

Please Note:

Formica®, Everform®, DecoMetal®, and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2023 The Diller Corporation.

FENIX® is a registered trademark of ARPA Industriale S.P.A.

Contact:

Emma Mazour

Carmichael Lynch Relate

612-375-8532

emma.mazour@clynch.com

Formica Corporation's new book, (PRNewswire)

"Beyond Boomerang," Formica Corporation's new book, celebrates 110 years of patterns and design. (PRNewswire)

Formica Corporation's new book (PRNewswire)

Formica Anvil logo color RGB JPG website (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Formica Corporation