FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuelocity, the Fort Lauderdale-based hotel-lead generation technology firm, re-imagines how hotel sales teams will generate group leads, with two new products:

Venuelocity Launches the Single Largest Network of Meeting and Wedding Planners (PRNewswire)

Venuelocity Weddings: A lead generation solution designed to increase the quality of inbound wedding group leads.

Venuelocity Meetings: A lead generation solution designed to increase the quality of inbound meeting group leads.

The company's mission is to better connect hotels directly to all levels of planners, from non-professional to professional planners.

With over four million newly engaged individuals and over 300,000 monthly requests for meeting space, the Venuelocity network provides hotels access to the single largest network of meeting and wedding planners in the United States.

To ensure hotels are getting only the most qualified leads, Venuelocity's proprietary approach to lead generation guarantees three points of qualification on every inbound lead that hotels receive. In addition, Venuelocity boasts no contracts, no setup fees, and zero commissions.

With the rise of the non-professional meeting planner and the rising cost of events, hotel sales teams looking to decrease marketing costs and increase revenue are sure to see value in Venuelocity's unique product line.

About Venuelocity

Venuelocity is changing the way hotels and resorts generate group leads and win more business. With millions of active wedding and meeting planners across multiple networks and channels, Venuelocity is now the single largest network of group planners in the U.S. Learn more at venuelocity.com .

Media Contact

marketing@venuelocity.com

Venuelocity Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venuelocity