Minerva University Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability Through Partnership with EARTH University

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University, known for its innovative, global approach to higher education, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with EARTH University in Costa Rica. Minerva's global rotation already provides students with the perspective needed to solve the world's most pressing challenges. This initiative is the latest in a series of partnerships that offer students hands-on experience in research projects focused on key areas including sustainability, artificial intelligence, psychology, and global leadership and diplomacy.

Minerva students will work with the EARTH University team to develop programs focused on agriculture and conservation.

EARTH University has been recognized for its focus on agricultural sciences, sustainable food systems, and ethical entrepreneurship. At the university's more than 8,000-acre campus, students have access to labs, farms, a commercial banana plantation, reforested areas, and a large, protected rainforest reserve.

"The partnership with EARTH University aligns perfectly with Minerva's commitment to provide students with a deep understanding of today's biggest issues and equip them with the skills to address these challenges effectively," said Minerva President Mike Magee.

This summer, Minerva faculty and students will work closely with the EARTH University team to develop new programs focused on agriculture, conservation, and natural resource management. Minerva Natural Sciences Professor Andy Dosmann will lead the collaborative effort.

"I've been inspired to see Minerva students use their education to start companies, publish research, and obtain jobs in the sustainability sector," said Dosmann. "Combining Minerva's existing programs with EARTH University's focus on ethical entrepreneurship will benefit students from both universities."

"EARTH University is committed to empowering and preparing a global movement of leaders to transform our food systems, and we look forward to engaging with the creativity and ingenuity of the Minerva community," said EARTH University President Arturo Condo.

UWC Costa Rica, one of the United World Colleges schools, will also participate in the exploratory design project. One Minerva alumna, who attended secondary school at UWC Mahindra College, is already bringing a positive impact to climate challenges through her start-up Seabound, a company that captures CO2 emissions from ships. By designing opportunities for students to gain real-world experience in sustainability, Minerva strives to develop more problem solvers and entrepreneurs to address global challenges.

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum, the highest academic standards, an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning, a global, immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, and a cutting-edge digital learning environment that produces deep and long-lasting learning. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

The mission of EARTH University is to prepare leaders with ethical values to contribute to sustainable development and to achieve a prosperous and just society. EARTH offers a world-class scientific and technological education in agricultural sciences that emphasizes ethical entrepreneurship and a strong socio-environmental commitment.

